Marc Marquez will bring the curtain down on his MotoGP career after this weekend's season-ending Grand Prix in Valencia, following a historic season in which he won his record-equalling eighth title.

Marc Marquez to end storied MotoGP career after eighth world crown (REUTERS) more less

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Spaniard Marquez claimed his eighth title in the premier class of motorcycling last weekend at the Portuguese Grand Prix, his second in as many years for Italian team Ducati.

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"It is official. @marcmarquez93 has decided to retire from @motogp, and the 2026 Valencia Grand Prix will be his final race as a professional rider and with the #DucatiLenovoTeam," said Ducati on social media on Friday.

Marquez then relayed his own message, via a video recorded on the paddock at the Ricardo Tormo circuit, with a series of placards held up to the camera.

"Thank you to everyone who's been part of this journey, I hope you've enjoyed it as much as I have," said Marquez.

"This will be my last race in MotoGP. We made history."

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{{^usCountry}} Marquez's latest success pulled him level with Italian great Giacomo Agostini who won his titles between 1966 and 1975. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Marquez's latest success pulled him level with Italian great Giacomo Agostini who won his titles between 1966 and 1975. {{/usCountry}}

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He also overtakes his great rival Valentino Rossi, who won seven MotoGP titles, although the swashbuckling Italian has 89 individual race wins in the top category to Marquez's 80.

The latest triumph is even more remarkable given the 33-year-old's injury and crash-blighted campaign in which he had to wait until the eighth race in Hungary on June 7 before claiming his first win.

Marquez suffered a flat tyre in the season-opener in Thailand in March, fell at the Spanish GP in Jerez and again at the French GP where he picked up a foot fracture which ruled him out of the following race, the Catalan GP.

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Making his comeback at the Italian GP in Mugello he trailed Bezzecchi by a massive 102 points in early June just weeks after undergoing foot surgery on top of a previous operation on his injured shoulder.

But once he got rolling he roared into a regular winning run with seven Grand Prix and 10 sprint race victories in all this season.