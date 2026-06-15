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Marchant double helps Stade Francais thump La Rochelle to reach semis

Marchant double helps Stade Francais thump La Rochelle to reach semis

Published on: Jun 15, 2026 02:46 am IST
AFP |
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England international Joe Marchant scored twice and back-row forward Romain Briatte scored a hat-trick as Stade Francais hammered La Rochelle 45-5 on Saturday to storm into the French Top 14 semi-finals.

Marchant double helps Stade Francais thump La Rochelle to reach semis

It has been a remarkable turnaround for the Parisians this season, based on forward power, having finished 12th a year ago.

Marchant made his second-half contributions in a dominant team performance to set-up a last four tie with Montpellier, who finished second in the table to qualify directly for the semi-finals in Marseille next Saturday.

The 29-year-old winger, who is engaged to ex-England footballer Alan Shearer's daughter Hollie, will leave the French capital for Sale next season, re-qualifying him for England duty having been ineligible while playing club rugby abroad over these last three years.

Marchant's efforts secured a first league knock-out win for the Parisians since 2015, when they won the last of their 14 titles.

But it was up front where the Stade Francais made the difference, as flanker Briatte completed his triple with the last play of the game, while former La Rochelle loose forward Yoan Tanga was one of the players of the match.

- Perpignan stay up -

Earlier, experienced Fiji lock Peceli Yato claimed a double as as Perpignan maintained their French Top 14 status with a 47-24 win at second-tier promotion hopefuls Provence in their end-of-season play-off.

Yato, 33, crossed either side of half-time while Argentina No.8 Joaquin Oviedo crossed on two occasions as the Catalans won the Top 14 'Access Match' for the fourth time in the five years since they were promoted back to the top flight in 2021.

Winger Theo Forner, hooker Igancio Ruiz and centre Jeronimo de la Fuente also scored for the 2009 French champions in a match worth up to a reported 10 million euros for the winners.

"I'm feeling a lot of relief," Perpignan head coach Laurent Labit told reporters.

"We'll now try to build a team to avoid experiencing a fifth play-off in six years," he added.

iwd/bc

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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