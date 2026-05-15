...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

McIlroy back to the drawing board to solve driving woes

McIlroy back to the drawing board to solve driving woes

Published on: May 15, 2026 01:29 am IST
AFP |
Advertisement

Rory McIlroy struggled with wayward tee shots in a four-over par 74 start Thursday at the PGA Championship, then was asked to describe his frustrating round at breezy Aronimink.

McIlroy back to the drawing board to solve driving woes

"Shit," McIlroy said.

Driving woes the world number two thought had been put behind him roared up again as the six-time major winner from Northern Ireland admitted his aggravation.

"I'm just not driving the ball well enough to give myself enough scoring opportunities," McIlroy said.

"That's pretty frustrating, especially when I pride myself on driving the ball well. I just need to try to figure it out. I honestly thought I had figured it out."

McIlroy, however, found his form in practice and tuneup events came to nought under major pressure.

"Once I get under the gun, it just seems like it starts to go a little bit wayward on me," McIlroy said.

McIlroy struggled off the tee last month in his victory at the Masters, notably on the final hole where he found pine straw on an adjacent hole and scrambled to salvage a bogey for the triumph.

McIlroy found Aronimink harder than he expected when out of position.

"I got a couple of lies today that were particularly bad. The one on the 10th hole starting off, that's as bad as I've seen.

"There certainly is a penalty for missing the fairway, probably more than what I anticipated."

While McIlroy was well back, no one was pulling away from the field, a fact McIlroy blamed on windy weather.

"I wasn't expecting it to be as windy as it was. It's the breezy conditions that are sort of making the scoring what it is," he said.

"It's hard to get the ball close. Some of the pins are tucked away. Probably just seeing a lot of guys hit it to 20 and 30 feet. They're good shots. It's just hard to make a lot of those putts."

js/bb

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
rory mcilroy pga championship
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Other Sports / McIlroy back to the drawing board to solve driving woes
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.