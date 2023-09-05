Men’s 4x400m relay team added to TOPS to boost Paris Olympics qualification bid

The men's longer relay team that produced a remarkable performance at the Budapest world championships has been included in the government’s Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) for more focused training to help them prepare for Paris Olympics qualification.

The Indian men’s 4x400m relay broke the Asian record at the World Athletics Championships, in Budapest.(AP)

Under TOPS, the relay squad members will get more customised support and a monthly stipend of Rs.50,000. The team comprises Muhammad Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammad Ajmal, Rajesh Ramesh, Mijo Chacko Kurian and Arul Rajalingham. The Mission Olympic Cell of Sports Authority of India last week cleared their inclusion.

The quartet of Anas, Jacob, Ajmal and Ramesh set a new Asian record clocking 2 minutes, 59.05 seconds in the heats of the world championships. The stellar performance saw them finish the second fastest, only behind USA, in the heats. It was the first time the men’s 4x400m relay team qualified for the final at the world championships.

The Indian team had set the Asian record at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics which Japan (2:59.51s) broke at the Eugene world championships last year. The Indian quartet capped their strong showing by clocking sub 3-minute again (2:59.92s) in the final to finish fifth. USA won at a world leading 2:57:31s.

The Indian squad has been training under Jamaican sprints coach Jason Dawson since January. The performance at worlds has boosted the relay runners ahead of the Hangzhou Asian Games (Sept 23-Oct 8). India won silver in men’s 4x400m relay at the 2018 Asian Games.

Nassau, Bahamas will host the World Athletics Relays, the main Paris Olympics qualifying event for relays, next May. The 14 highest placed teams will earn direct qualification for Paris 2024 while the remaining two teams will be selected on the basis of rankings – the window is between December 31 and June 30, 2024.

The Paris Olympics will be held from July 26 to August 11.