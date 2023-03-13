Merab Dvalishvili hails 'humble' Conor McGregor after win over Petr Yan in UFC

World No.3 Merab Dvalishvili defeated world No.2 Petr Yan in the main event of Bantamweight clash at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday. In the five round match, Dvalishvili won by 50-45,50-45 and 50-45 as he secured a perfect 10 from each of the three judges in all the rounds.

Before the bout against Yan, Dvalishvili met former two-division champion Conor McGregor, at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dvalishvili talked about McGregor in the post-fight press conference.

"I was so happy to see him because I always wanted to tell him thank you, whatever he did for the sport, you know? He is charismatic and is such a humble [human being]," said Dvalishvili.

Dvalishvili also drew a contrast between the personality of his most recent opponent Yan and McGregor. In a comparison, he highlighted how despite being a superstar fighter, McGregor was humbler than Yan.

"He is such a nice person, he came and took a picture with me and Aljo and he was nice to us...this is like I met so many famous fighters, champions and they are all humble. That's how good people they are and then Petr. I met Petr four years ago and he was looking just like a bully," said Dvalishvili.

'The Machine' also talked about the prospect of a title fight between him and current champion Aljamain Sterling. He reiterated that he would fight for the Bantamweight title only if Sterling decides to move up in the weight class. The reason behind this is the close friendship between Sterling and Dvalishvili.

"Aljo was telling me now, 'Call the belt.' Hey man, he's my brother and he's a real champion. Only me and him knows who's real champion... But whenever he decides [to] go up in weight class... then after, I will fight [for the] title. Of course, I want to be champion and now I prove again... and I'm hungry," said Dvalishvili.