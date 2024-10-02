Michael Schumacher 'seen in public' for first time since skiing accident in 2013, attends daughter's wedding: Reports

11 years on from his near-fatal skiing accident in the Alps, Michael Schumacher, his family, and racing fans have received a boost of positive news, with the legendary F1 driver reportedly attending the wedding of his daughter in his first public appearance since the accident. Michael Schumacher's daughter Gina-Maria was married this week in a private function in Mallorca, Spain.(Collage via Yahoo Sports/Getty)

Schumacher and his wife Corinna share two children, with their daughter Gina-Maria marrying long-time partner Iain Bethke in a private ceremony in their family manor in Mallorca, Spain this week. Gina-Maria is an equestrian athlete, following in the footsteps of her mother, and sister of F1 driver Mick Schumacher, who drove for F1 team Haas in 2021 and 2022 and is currently the reserve driver for Mercedes.

Select photos were shared from the wedding by members of the family, with Gina-Maria posting a photo with her husband to Instagram. Ralf Schumacher, brother of Michael and uncle of the bride, also posted a photo alongside his partner while in Mallorca.

Schumacher retired from professional racing in 2012, widely considered to be the greatest in his sport at the time, with a joint-record seven World Drivers’ Championship titles and 91 race wins, behind only Lewis Hamilton. Hamilton is set to join Ferrari in 2025, the team with which Schumacher is nearly synonymous for his dominance in Ferrari red.

However, the legendary German athlete would suffer from a life-threatening injury while on a skiing vacation the following year, losing control and hitting his head in a gruesome incident.

Schumacher spent a protracted period of time in medical care after being placed in a medically-induced coma, but reports of his health have been few and far in between as his family attempted to maintain his privacy during the period of care.

A highly private ceremony for the family

The German driver reportedly remains under round-the-clock care at the family home on the Spanish island, but details have been kept private by wife Corinna and the rest of the family, with only a select few aware of the true extent of the situation.

As per reports, Schumacher’s appearance at his daughter’s wedding is the first time he has made an appearance to the public, but even this remained under controlled circumstances. Guests at the small ceremony were reportedly requested to deposit their mobile phones to prevent photographs. The event was closely guarded, but it remains unclear whether Schumacher partook in open socialisation with guests.

The Schumacher family may be due another happy moment, with Mick reportedly having been engaged to his girlfriend Laila Hasanovic, with the pair spotted wearing rings earlier this year. However, there has been no official announcement as of this moment.