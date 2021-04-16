Home / Sports / Others / Mike Tyson lands a knock out punch in AEW wrestling appearance - WATCH
Mike Tyson lands a knock out punch in AEW wrestling appearance - WATCH

Mike Tyson, at 54, looked in impressive physical shape as he stole the show at the ''AEW Dynamite'' wrestling event in Florida on Wednesday night, landing a massive punch on Cash Wheeler.
It may not quite be the real thing, but Mike Tyson is once again landing knock out blows.

''Iron Mike,'' making his second appearance in AEW, was tasked with the role of special enforcer in the match between Chris Jericho and Dax Harwood, taking no nonsense and focusing on stopping wrestlers from using weapons.

So when he saw Cash Wheeler about to swing a baseball bat in anger, Tyson wasn't too happy...disarming Cash with a right fisted haymaker.

