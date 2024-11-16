Mike Tyson’s accidental butt reveal on camera sparks memefest: ‘There are kids watching’

In a moment that left fans stunned, Mike Tyson, one of boxing's all-time greats, unintentionally stole the spotlight during a Netflix interview. Conducted by his son as Tyson prepared for his highly anticipated comeback fight against Jake Paul, the interview took an unexpected turn when the 58-year-old boxer, clad in a backless jockstrap, walked away and inadvertently exposed his behind. US retired pro-boxer Mike Tyson arrives to fight the heavyweight boxing bout against US YouTuber/boxer Jake Paul at The Pavilion at AT&T Stadium(AFP)

The incident unfolded at the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium, where Tyson was gearing up for his first professional bout in nearly two decades. As the interview wrapped, Tyson affectionately kissed his son and confidently predicted a "vicious win" before turning to leave. The camera caught more than intended, zooming in on the legendary fighter’s exposed backside, leaving viewers and fans worldwide both amused and shocked.

The incident sparked memes on social media, with people clearly shocked by the sudden exposure:

Tyson faced a unanimous defeat at the hands of Paul, marking an unwanted result in his comeback to the professional boxing ring after nearly 20 years.

The fight itself had already garnered significant attention, with fans divided over who should be favored. Tyson, known as one of the most feared heavyweight boxers during his prime, brought a record of 50-6 (44 KOs) but faced concerns about his age and fitness as he returned to the ring at 58.

Meanwhile, 27-year-old Jake Paul, who boasted a respectable 10-1 record, impressed with his speed, athleticism, and ability to draw massive crowds. Oddsmakers gave Paul the edge, given his youth and active boxing schedule, but Tyson’s reputation as a ferocious competitor made him a wildcard.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation sanctioned the fight, which featured 2-minute rounds and required both fighters to wear 14-ounce gloves, deviating from the standard 10-ounce gloves typically used in heavyweight bouts.

Originally slated for July 20, the clash between 58-year-old Mike Tyson and 27-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul was postponed after Tyson experienced a medical emergency during a flight from Miami to Los Angeles in May, where he sought treatment for an ulcer flare-up.