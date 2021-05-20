Milkha Singh is recovering well, will be fine in few days, says son Jeev

Ace golfer Jeev Milkha Singh on Thursday informed that his father track legend Milkha Singh is in "good spirits" and "recovering well".

Milkha Singh has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation at his home in Chandigarh.

Jeev thanked everyone for the good wishes and said that his father is receiving wonderful care.

"Just wanted to thank everyone for the outpouring of good wishes that have poured in for my dad. He is in great spirits and receiving wonderful care and I am sure he will be the Flying Sikh he has always been very soon," Jeev tweeted along with a video.

"Thank you everybody for the concern and good wishes sent to my father. He is in good spirits and recovering well. He has always been a fighter. I'm he will be fine in a few days. Jai Hind," he said in the video.

Milkha Singh is also known as The Flying Sikh. He still is the only Indian athlete to win gold in the 400m at the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games.

He also won gold medals in the 1958 and 1962 Asian Games. He represented India in the 1956 Summer Olympics in Melbourne, the 1960 Summer Olympics in Rome, and the 1964 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

He was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, in recognition of his sporting achievements.