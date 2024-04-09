 Miller could be available from next game: GT pacer Spencer Johnson - Hindustan Times
Miller could be available from next game: GT pacer Spencer Johnson

Jaipur, Gujarat Titans' designated finisher David Miller, who hasn't featured in their last two games which ended in defeats, in all likelihood will also miss their next game against Rajasthan Royals, the team's left-arm Australian pacer Spencer Johnson said on Tuesday.

The 2022 champions and last year's runners-up GT lost to Punjab Kings by three wickets and Lucknow Super Giants by 33 runs in their last two matches, and Miller's firepower was sorely missed at the back-10.

While it is believed to be a niggle, it's learnt that he was supposed to miss at least two weeks of action.

"Davy, I think he is not too far away . Even if he misses this one, he will be available for the next one," Johnson said at the pre-match media conference.

Johnson believes that rather than having 2-3 win-loss record for GT, it could easily have been 4-1 in their favour had they not lost a couple of close games.

"Couple of disappointing performances in last couple of games but in last couple of years, we have shown how good a side we are," said the lanky paceman, who was bought for USD 1.18 million at last year's auctions.

A win against Rajasthan Royals, who are on a roll with four wins from four games, will be an uphill task, conceded Johnson but also didn't forget to mention that a win will give them confidence ahead of their next couple of home games.

"When you come to Rajasthan Royals' home, it is not easy as Royals have won four on 4, we are looking to kmock them off, how hard it is to win away games, but a couple of points here, goes a long way giving confidence going into our next two home games," Johnson said.

