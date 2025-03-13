Ministry invites comments on draft code against age fraud

NEW DELHI: To address the issue of age fraud and ensure fair competition in Indian sports, the sports ministry on Thursday invited the general public and also stakeholders to provide suggestions by March 31 on the Draft National Code Against Age Fraud in Sports (NCAAFS) as part of their consultation process. Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya. (PTI)

The draft seeks to address age fraud comprehensively, protect genuine athletes and uphold the integrity of competitions. This revision was undertaken almost after 15 years, marking a significant update to the existing framework.

“The code aims to implement a robust verification system for age determination through a centralised database, introduce strict penalties for athletes, coaches, and officials found guilty of falsifying age records, enhance transparency and accountability in sports governance by aligning with international best practices,” the ministry said in a statement.

The draft bill has 10 salient features: mandatory age verification and digital locking, medical examination for age discrepancies, uniform penalties for violations, whistle-blower mechanism, amnesty programme for self-disclosure, two-tier appellate mechanism, role of integrity/compliance officers, dedicated national database, QR enabled ID cards and public accountability and transparency.

Under age verification, athletes must submit three mandatory documents during the registration process. Upon verification, the athlete’s age will be securely recorded in a centralised digital database, permanently locking their verified age to prevent any future manipulations.

For cases involving age discrepancies, medical examinations will utilise the TW3 method, MRI scans, and general physical and dental examination. Further, AI-based bone assessments to accurately determine an athlete’s age will be done in pilot phase.

“Athletes found guilty on the first violation will face a two-year ban from all competitions, along with forfeiture of any titles or medals won. A second violation will result in a lifetime ban and initiation of legal proceedings under the penal code. Coaches and other officials found guilty will also face suspension and debarment,” said the statement.

For whistle blowers, a secure and confidential platform will be created to report age fraud cases anonymously. Additionally, a reward system will be implemented to encourage them. “A one-time amnesty window of six months will be provided, allowing athletes to voluntarily declare their correct age without penalties,” added the statement.

Meanwhile, compliance officers will be appointed by National Sports Federations (NSFs) who will be responsible for ensuring strict adherence to the provisions of the code.

A centralised digital portal linked with the National Sports Repository System (NSRS) will be established to securely store all age verification data.

Also, following successful verification, athletes will receive ID cards embedded with QR codes which will be made accessible digitally through the DigiLocker app and must be presented mandatorily for participation in all sporting events.

“A robust monitoring framework will be established to ensure effective implementation of the code. The Draft NCAAFS will be applicable to all athletes, coaches, officials, administrators, and support personnel involved,” added the statement.