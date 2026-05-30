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MLB Brewers pitcher Uribe gets one-game ban for mound antics

MLB Brewers pitcher Uribe gets one-game ban for mound antics

Published on: May 30, 2026 03:32 am IST
AFP |
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Milwaukee relief pitcher Abner Uribe was issued a one-game suspension by Major League Baseball on Friday for his mound antics in the Brewers' 6-0 victory Tuesday over St. Louis.

MLB Brewers pitcher Uribe gets one-game ban for mound antics

The 25-year-old Dominican right-hander, also fined an undisclosed amount, delivered a pro wrestling-style "crotch chop" celebration at the Cardinals dugout after delivering an eighth inning-ending strikeout.

The visiting Cardinals had two runners on base when a called third strike was issued on St. Louis batter Alec Burleson to end the eighth inning.

Uribe then made three "crotch chop" motions to the Cardinals dugout before walking to the Brewers dugout.

The Cardinals challenged the strike call but lost on appeal.

"It's just unacceptable," said Brewers manager Pat Murphy. "I don't know what got over him. He has been an emotional guy but that's just not how we do things.

"I was embarrassed by it. Why are we doing it? It's a 6-0 game. Must be something deeper I don't know about. Can't tolerate that."

Uribe, 2-2 with a 4.19 earned-run average and 21 strikeouts this season, was to have served his ban on Friday at Houston but he appealed the ban and any punishment will be delayed until that process is completed.

js/amz

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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