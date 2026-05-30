Milwaukee relief pitcher Abner Uribe was issued a one-game suspension by Major League Baseball on Friday for his mound antics in the Brewers' 6-0 victory Tuesday over St. Louis.

MLB Brewers pitcher Uribe gets one-game ban for mound antics

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The 25-year-old Dominican right-hander, also fined an undisclosed amount, delivered a pro wrestling-style "crotch chop" celebration at the Cardinals dugout after delivering an eighth inning-ending strikeout.

The visiting Cardinals had two runners on base when a called third strike was issued on St. Louis batter Alec Burleson to end the eighth inning.

Uribe then made three "crotch chop" motions to the Cardinals dugout before walking to the Brewers dugout.

The Cardinals challenged the strike call but lost on appeal.

"It's just unacceptable," said Brewers manager Pat Murphy. "I don't know what got over him. He has been an emotional guy but that's just not how we do things.

"I was embarrassed by it. Why are we doing it? It's a 6-0 game. Must be something deeper I don't know about. Can't tolerate that."

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{{^usCountry}} In 2024, Uribe was suspended for four games after throwing a punch at Tampa Bay outfielder Jose Siri to ignite a benches-clearing brawl. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2024, Uribe was suspended for four games after throwing a punch at Tampa Bay outfielder Jose Siri to ignite a benches-clearing brawl. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Uribe apologized to the Brewers and his teammates after the game but not the Cardinals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Uribe apologized to the Brewers and his teammates after the game but not the Cardinals. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Everyone here knows me and knows I have a history of being emotional out there," Uribe said through a translator. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Everyone here knows me and knows I have a history of being emotional out there," Uribe said through a translator. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "I owe an apology to the Brewers, to my teammates, my manager, all the bosses of the team. I understand that's unacceptable to go out there and react in a way like that." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I owe an apology to the Brewers, to my teammates, my manager, all the bosses of the team. I understand that's unacceptable to go out there and react in a way like that." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Uribe claimed Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol had made signs to St. Louis pitchers to intentionally hit Milwaukee batters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Uribe claimed Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol had made signs to St. Louis pitchers to intentionally hit Milwaukee batters. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "I don't think it's professional for their manager to be making signs at our dugout saying he's going to be hitting guys," Uribe said. "I have my teammates' back always." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I don't think it's professional for their manager to be making signs at our dugout saying he's going to be hitting guys," Uribe said. "I have my teammates' back always." {{/usCountry}}

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Uribe, 2-2 with a 4.19 earned-run average and 21 strikeouts this season, was to have served his ban on Friday at Houston but he appealed the ban and any punishment will be delayed until that process is completed.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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