Money talks! Austin Reaves shoots for the stars, but will the LA Lakers foot the bill?

In a season filled with ups and downs for the Los Angeles Lakers, one player has emerged as a shining star. Austin Reaves, an undrafted free agent, has proven himself as a capable NBA player in just his second season, averaging an impressive 17.1 points and 5.7 assists per game since the All-Star break. But as Reaves heads towards restricted free agency this offseason, his future with the Lakers is anything but certain.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) moves the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena.(USA TODAY Sports)

While Reaves has expressed his desire to stay with the Lakers, he's also acknowledged the business aspect of the NBA and the role that money will play in his decision-making process. "Anybody that says we do not play the game for money to me is lying," Reaves said on The Point Forward Podcast with Evan Turner. "Obviously, everybody loves the game, but I want to make as much money as I can and be successful no matter where it is at."

Reaves' restricted free agency presents a complicated situation for both the player and the team. As he has only been with the Lakers for two seasons, the team can only offer him the non-taxpayer mid-level exception as a free agent this offseason. However, other teams with cap space can offer him more, and the Lakers will have the right to match any offer sheet he signs. The deal is also likely to be backloaded, with Reaves earning significantly more at the back end of his contract.

Despite the potential financial hurdles, the Lakers would be wise to do everything in their power to retain Reaves. The ascending undrafted free agent has quickly become one of the team's most valuable players, and losing him could be a significant blow to their future success. After the disappointment of losing Alex Caruso in free agency two years ago, the Lakers' fans will undoubtedly be hoping that the team can keep Reaves in purple and gold.

Reaves' journey from undrafted free agent to breakout star has been nothing short of remarkable, and his potential is sky-high. With his impressive performance on the court and his desire to secure a significant financial deal, this offseason promises to be an exciting one for the young star. As the Lakers prepare for what will undoubtedly be a challenging free agency period, the team and its fans will be anxiously waiting to see if they can keep their diamond in the rough in LA.

