Mumbai IOC Session to be held in October

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) confirmed on Monday that its 140th session scheduled in Mumbai will be held from October 15-17. “An IOC Executive Board (EB) meeting will be held on 12 and 13 October, prior to the IOC Session, while the Opening Ceremony of the IOC Session is scheduled for 14 October,” the IOC announced on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mumbai was confirmed as the venue in February last year. The meet was tentatively scheduled in May but was put on hold due to the delay in the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) holding its elections. IOA elections were held in December after a year’s delay due to court cases and Indian sprint legend PT Usha was elected its president.

The IOC Session is significant for India as the country has shown interest in hosting the 2036 Olympics in Ahmedabad. India is expected to provide a roadmap towards making a bid for the Olympics for the first time.

In January, the union sports ministry formed a 17-member committee with top officials of IOA and Sports Authority of India (SAI) and chaired by the minister to strategise preparation for the 2024 (Paris) and 2028 (Los Angeles) Olympics. The committee was also tasked with preparing a “strategy for bidding of multi-disciplinary sporting events in India.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The IOC said in October that at least 10 countries have shown interest in hosting the 2036 Games.

The global body has done away with the traditional bidding process since 2019. IOC's Future Host Commission now identifies and proposes its preferred candidate to the executive board which then enters into a dialogue with the prospective bidder and recommends a proposal before it is tabled at its session. Brisbane was chosen to host the 2032 Olympics under the new rules.