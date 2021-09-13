My medal is a reply to people who asked me, 40 saal ke ho gaye ho ab medal kya laaoge : Jhajharia

Champions such as Devendra Jhajharia are being celebrated and praised since their return to India for winning medals for the country at the Paralympics this year. “We got such a warm welcome when we entered Delhi. People put garlands around us, chanted Vande Mataram and gave us so much respect, the entire atmosphere was vibrating. Since then we have been felicitated by the government and have got so much love from people,” says the para athlete who has won the third paralympics medal and thrown his personal best. “40 saal ki umar mein, apna personal best throw karne ko main ek personal achievement manta hun,” he adds.

Jhajharia never listened to the nay sayers who didn’t believe in him getting a medal.“Mujhe pehle bhi bahut log keh rahe the ki 40 saal ki umar mein ho sakta hai kya medal jeet jaaoge aap? Kyun kar rahe ho training? Main unko kehta tha ki aap dekhna main 40 saal ki umar mein jeet ke dikhaonga medal. Aur aisa hi hua,” he says.

Competing with younger para-athletes from the world and attaining a medal is remarkable. What set Jhajharia apart this time? “Abki baar meri training bahut hard thi maine teen - teen ghante training ki thi. Itni running ki thi ki maine aath kg weight bhi ghata liya tha. Aur mujhe Javelin game bahut pasand hai. Mere ander junoon hai javelin phekne ka. Woh junoon aaj bhi utna hi hai jitna 20 years pehle tha. Mera junoon kam nahi hua,” he shares.

Jhajharia dedicates this win to his late father and shares that he carries a token of his remembrance wherever he goes, “Main bhagwan ko bahut maanta hun. Mere pitaji dwara mujhe ek maala di gayi hai woh maala mere saath hi rehti hai hamesha. Mujhe isse hosla, confidence aur blessing feel hoti hai.”

Jhajharia’s story is inspirational. “Zindagi mein aath nau saal ki age pe maine itna kho diya tha ki mere paas kuch bacha hi nahi tha jab maine haath gava diya tha. Toh maine life shunya se start kari thi. Isliye life mein mere paas khone ke liye kuch nahi bacha tha lekin paane ke liye bahut kuch tha,” says the seasoned para-athlete who even guided and mentored Avani Lekhara in her debut paralympics. When asked who could play his role if an inspiring bio-pic is made on him, he smiles and says, “Sonu Sood ya Akshay Kumar.”

