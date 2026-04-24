NADA crackdown on doping supply chain in Najafgarh

New Delhi: In a first-of-its-kind crackdown on WADA-prohibited performance-enhancing substances, a joint task force led by Central Food Safety Officers, FSSAI and police raided a shop in Najafgarh, Delhi.

Pic for representation. (Shutterstock)

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The taskforce acted following information provided by the National Anti Doping Agency that the shop was part of an illegal supply chain distributing performance-enhancing drugs. The crackdown comes just days after World Anti-Doping Agency president Witold Banka’s visit to India during which he highlighted the need to curb illegal trade of performance enhancing drugs in India.

“NADA’s Intelligence & Investigations (I&I) unit identified an individual, Mr. Gaurav Vats in connection with alleged violations of the anti-doping rules for selling of prohibited substances in sports,” said an official aware of the development.

“NADA procured substances and send it to the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) for analysis. Laboratory findings confirmed that the substances were WADA-prohibited, and additionally found them to be contaminated with other prohibited substances, indicating serious concerns regarding quality, safety, and deliberate adulteration,” the official told Hindustan Times.

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{{^usCountry}} In light of the findings, formal communication was issued to regulatory bodies for necessary intervention and further action under applicable laws. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In light of the findings, formal communication was issued to regulatory bodies for necessary intervention and further action under applicable laws. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “A joint action by regulatory bodies was undertaken to uncover the illegal performance-enhancing drugs being circulated in the market.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A joint action by regulatory bodies was undertaken to uncover the illegal performance-enhancing drugs being circulated in the market.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The premises of Gaurav Vats Nutrition was raided. The shop was also working without mandatory licenses required under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and FSS Act {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The premises of Gaurav Vats Nutrition was raided. The shop was also working without mandatory licenses required under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and FSS Act {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The official added that more such raids based on NADA’s intelligence and investigation are on the cards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The official added that more such raids based on NADA’s intelligence and investigation are on the cards. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Intelligence-driven investigations and inter-agency collaboration will continue to play a critical role in identifying and dismantling networks involved in doping and illegal supply chains. NADA is committed to safeguarding the integrity of sport and protecting athletes from the risks associated with prohibited and contaminated substances,” the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Intelligence-driven investigations and inter-agency collaboration will continue to play a critical role in identifying and dismantling networks involved in doping and illegal supply chains. NADA is committed to safeguarding the integrity of sport and protecting athletes from the risks associated with prohibited and contaminated substances,” the official said. {{/usCountry}}

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WADA president Banka during his visit held high level meetings with sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya, NADA DG Anant Kumar, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) special director Manoj Sashidhar, and other stakeholders. “The biggest production of Performance Enhancing Drugs (PEDs) and steroids is in India. That’s why we need to work with the law enforcing agencies and destroy this market and their life harder to protect the athletes and protect the people’s health,” Banka had said.

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