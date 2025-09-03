Nassourdine Imavov: A sniper from France with Dagestan in his DNA

New Delhi: When Nassourdine Imavov walks into the Accor Arena in Paris next week, it won’t just be another fight. For the UFC middleweight No 2, the main event against Brazilian Caio Borralho carries both professional and personal stakes – a chance to showcase himself on home soil, in front of his family, in a city where MMA was only legalised in 2020. French fighter Nassourdine ‘Sniper’ Imavov is the current #2 middleweight champion at the UFC. (UFC Europe / X)

“I think I already deserved the title shot regardless of the result against Borralho,” Imavov bluntly told HT in an interview facilitated by official broadcasters Sony Sports. “But this fight is important because it’s in Paris, in front of my family, in front of my crowd. I don’t like to wait, so I’ll just get the job done.”

A KO that changed everything

Imavov, who boasts of a solid 16 wins - 4 losses - 0 knockouts record, will have been in the octagon four times this calendar year alone – making him one of the most in-demand fighters around. But more telling is the fact that he has won all three against Top 10 contenders to slowly emerge as one of the top fighters in the weight division.

However, If there was one night that altered Imavov’s trajectory, it was when he stunned former champion Israel Adesanya. The knockout victory cemented him as a genuine contender and thrust him into the wider spotlight of the sport.

“Everything has changed… be it the media, more expectations and more experience,” he reflects. “More requests from fans, from sponsors. But for me, it’s just a step. I’m happy to have beaten this kind of name on my record, but my goal is higher than that.”

The goal has remained the same since he first put on gloves. The UFC belt. Every fight, every win over top-10 opponents, is another step up the ladder.

Khamzat, respect and the belt

There is, however, a complicating factor on that path — one he doesn’t shy away from. The middleweight belt currently belongs to Khamzat Chimaev, a fighter he knows well and has trained with but will potentially face soon. Chimaev defeated Dricus DuPlessis in dominant fashion earlier this month to become the current middleweight champion.

“We trained together and it’s true, a fight like this would be a bit weird,” Imavov admits. “I respect him a lot, he’s a good guy. But my goal is the belt and I’m going straight ahead. If the fight is inevitable, we’ll end up fighting and it will be a very, very beautiful fight.”

For Imavov, loyalty and friendship have their place, but when it comes to the championship, the line is clear. “If he’s the guy who has the belt, then we go there. It’s for the belt.”

France meets Dagestan

Born in Dagestan, in Russia, Imavov moved to France at the age of 10, carrying his wrestling instincts into a country where striking dominated the fight culture.

“From France, it’s striking. I started with boxing here,” explained Imavov, who is called the ‘Sniper’ for his striking skills. “But my roots from Dagestan helped me because with the transitions and the wrestling aspects, I already had it in myself. It comes from inside me, from my DNA.”

That blend – surgical, technical striking shaped in France, with the grappling instincts of Dagestan – has made him one of the division’s most complete fighters. He bristles at being called just a striker. “I consider myself very good on the ground and in wrestling too. I just try to give the fans what they love: standing fights. But I train everything.”

Paris awaits

Against Borralho, Imavov knows the script. He bluntly calls his opponent “well-rounded, but average everywhere.” The plan is simple: prove he’s better in every department.

“I’m 29. I just want to fight and stay active,” he says. “I train every day, I keep myself in shape, I don’t like to wait. This fight is for Paris, for my family, but the goal stays the same. The belt.”

Whether that belt currently rests on a friend’s waist or not, Imavov’s stance is clear. Paris may be the next step, but the climb isn’t complete until gold is wrapped around his own.