NBA All-Star weekend LIVE: Vivint Arena in Utah ready for the grand event

Utah's Vivint Arena is geared up to host the first grand event of the NBA All-Star Weekend - the Celebrity All-Star game. Tip-off is set for 7:00 pm ET, and the anticipation is palpable. The stars are all set to hit the court, and the fans can't wait to see their favourite celebrities showcasing their basketball skills.

The arena is buzzing with excitement, and the organisers have left no stone unturned to ensure that the event is a grand success. With the first game of the All-Star weekend, the city of Salt Lake is all set to witness a thrilling display of basketball talent.