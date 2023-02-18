NBA All-Star weekend LIVE: Vivint Arena in Utah ready for the grand event
NBA All-Star weekend has commenced at Vivint Arena in the Salt Lake City- Utah. Catch all the LIVE updates of the event here
Utah's Vivint Arena is geared up to host the first grand event of the NBA All-Star Weekend - the Celebrity All-Star game. Tip-off is set for 7:00 pm ET, and the anticipation is palpable. The stars are all set to hit the court, and the fans can't wait to see their favourite celebrities showcasing their basketball skills.
The arena is buzzing with excitement, and the organisers have left no stone unturned to ensure that the event is a grand success. With the first game of the All-Star weekend, the city of Salt Lake is all set to witness a thrilling display of basketball talent.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sat, 18 Feb 2023 05:31 AM
Watch: Janelle Monae warming up to her own song before NBA All-Star Celebrity Game
NBA on ESPN shared a video on Twitter of rapper and actress, Janelle Monáe vibing to her own song before the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game tip-off.
-
Sat, 18 Feb 2023 05:13 AM
Alliance for a Better Utah seizes NBA All-Star weekend spotlight to protest anti-abortion bill
Alliance for a Better Utah is taking advantage of the spotlight brought by the All-Star weekend to bring awareness to legislation seeking to impose significant restrictions on abortion in the state.
As part of their campaign, the organisation is distributing multi-colored condoms with the message "Control your j*zz, abortion is about to get harder," along with a QR code and the hashtag #NBAAllStar.
-
Sat, 18 Feb 2023 05:08 AM
Ben Affleck talks about his upcoming movie ‘Air’, gears up to introduce players and coaches of NBA All-Star Celebrity Game
Just a few days after debuting the first trailer for the forthcoming film, "Air", Ben Affleck talked about the biopic at NBA All-Star weekend in Utah. The biopic will recount the story of Sonny Vaccaro (played by Matt Damon), a Nike shoe salesman who endeavours to sign basketball sensation Michael Jordan to wear their sneakers. "Air" was directed by Affleck, who hasn't helmed a project since "Live By Night" in 2016.
Affleck will introduce the 2023 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game players and coaches live at 7 pm ET on ESPN on Friday from the Salt Lake City.