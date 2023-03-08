NBA playoff teams sweat as nightmare match-ups loom on the horizon

As the NBA season reaches its final stretch, every team in the league is trying to solidify their playoff spot, but there are matchups they'd prefer to avoid. For at least one team in the playoffs, there's always a squad that can strike fear into even the most talented franchises.

Basketball-Reference's playoff probability report determines the 16 teams that have a good chance to make the playoffs. Based on the report, here are some nightmare matchups that teams would prefer to avoid.

Eastern Conference

NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs

In the Eastern Conference of the NBA, there are several teams that stand out as strong contenders, but there are some nightmare matchups that they hope to avoid. At the top of the conference, the Milwaukee Bucks sit in first place, but they will be wary of playing the Philadelphia 76ers, who have caused them trouble this season.

In the four games the teams have played, Philly has come away with two victories. The Boston Celtics are another team to watch out for as they have defeated Milwaukee three times this season. The Cleveland Cavaliers will also pose a challenge for the Bucks as they have split the season series with them, winning two games and losing two games.

The fourth team in the East, the Philadelphia 76ers, have struggled against the Celtics this season, losing all three games they've played against them.

Despite Joel Embiid's dominant performances, the Celtics' strong defense has managed to keep the 76ers at bay. Overall, these teams will need to bring their A-game if they want to come out on top in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Western Conference

NBA Western Conference Playoffs

The Denver Nuggets are beginning to distance themselves from the rest of the pack in the Western Conference, with a seven-and-a-half-game lead over the No. 2-seeded Memphis Grizzlies. However, should the Nuggets face the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns in the playoffs, they will face some serious challenges.

Even with the Nuggets' 30-4 home record, they are not safe from the Mavericks, who have taken two of the four games between the teams this season. Luka Dončić's 37-point effort was enough to defeat the Nuggets at home, and there is no apparent answer to Dončić's offense in the Nuggets' roster.

As for the Suns, they have a healthy Kevin Durant on their team now, and their 0-2 record against the Nuggets, with a net rating of minus-15.2, shows that the Nuggets are a formidable opponent.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings are struggling to keep up with the Nuggets, with their poor season record and net rating against the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns, respectively.

The Grizzlies have only won one of their last six meetings against the Warriors and have lost both games against the Suns this season, while the Kings have a shaky defense that ranks 28th overall since the beginning of February, and it may not be able to match up against the Suns' offense.

As the playoffs approach, the Denver Nuggets will undoubtedly be the team to watch as they dominate the Western Conference as the No. 1 seed.