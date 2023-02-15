NBA Rising Stars Challenge 2023: All about brand new format for young players

The NBA Rising Stars Challenge 2023 is about to bring the heat as the game is set to feature some of the most promising young players in the league, as well as several standouts from the G League, contesting in an all new format.

Date, time and venue

This much-anticipated event is set to be one of the first activities during the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend, kicking off on Friday, 17 Fevruary at 9 pm ET. Taking place at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, the event will be broadcast live on TNT for all to see.

Format of the game

One of the standout features of this game is the format, which sees four teams compete in a three-game tournament. The teams were expertly selected by former NBA All-Stars Pau Gasol, Joakim Noah, Deron Williams, and Jason Terry, who will also act as honorary coaches. Gasol’s team in particular, which includes rookies Paolo Banchero and Bennedict Mathurin, could be a force to be reckoned with.

But what really sets this event apart is the absence of a shot clock. Instead of playing against the clock, the teams will battle it out to reach a target score. The first two games have a target score of 40 points, with the final game having a target score of 25 points.

Here is the format and schedule of the Rising Stars games:

Game 1: Team A vs. Team B

Game 2: Team C vs. Team D

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2

In the third game, the first team to hit 25 points will be crowned the tournament champion. And with so many talented young players on show, we can expect some thrilling action and plenty of highlights.

From the dazzling skills of the players to the excitement of the three-game format, the NBA Rising Stars Challenge is set to be an unforgettable event.