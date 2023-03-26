New Orleans Pelicans take flight with record-setting 3-pointers in win over LA Clippers

In a stunning display of skill and finesse, the New Orleans Pelicans secured a 131-110 victory against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night. The Pelicans never trailed throughout the game, and their impressive performance tied a franchise record for 21 3-pointers made in a single game.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III, left, dunks as Los Angeles Clippers guard Bones Hyland, center, and forward Naji Marshall watch during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Trey Murphy III, a rookie guard for the Pelicans, was a standout performer, scoring a career-high 32 points, including a remarkable 10 3-pointers made in just 12 attempts. Murphy's incredible performance on the court left his teammates in awe, with Brandon Ingram declaring him as the best shooter on the team.

In addition to Murphy's impressive display, Ingram also had an outstanding game, contributing 32 points and 13 assists to the Pelicans' impressive scoreline. C.J. McCollum scored 21 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists, while Bones Hyland scored 18 points.

The Pelicans' shooting accuracy was on point, with the team shooting an impressive 61.8% from behind the arc. New Orleans Coach Willie Green was delighted with his team's execution, saying, "our execution was off the charts."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kawhi Leonard scored 12 points and six rebounds for the Clippers, who have lost three of their last four games. Despite making attempts to push forward and score, the Clippers' efforts were thwarted by the Pelicans' excellent shooting accuracy and strong defense.

With four consecutive wins under their belt, the Pelicans have proved that they are a team to be reckoned with. The team's next challenge will be against the Portland Trailblazers on Monday, where they will look to continue their winning streak.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, right, jostles with Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Denver. (AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Denver Nuggets celebrated their 50th victory of the season in style, defeating the Milwaukee Bucks 129-106 on Saturday night. Nikola Jokic had 31 points and 11 assists, while Jamal Murray had 26 points and nine assists. Michael Porter Jr. had 19 points, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Bruce Brown contributed 11 points apiece.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III, left, dunks as Los Angeles Clippers guard Bones Hyland, center, and forward Naji Marshall watch during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP)

Giannis Antetokounmpo responded with 31 points and nine rebounds, and Khris Middleton, Grayson Allen, and Brook Lopez each had 13 points. Despite Antetokounmpo's aggressive performance, the Bucks went 4:10 without a point in the fourth quarter as the Nuggets built a 20-point lead. Antetokounmpo received a technical foul with 6:41 remaining, and as a result, he went to the bench for the remainder of the match with 5:54 left.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball against De'Anthony Melton #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on March 25, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Getty Images via AFP)

In Phoenix, the Suns won against the Philadelphia 76ers 125-105, snapping a three-game losing streak. Devin Booker scored 29 points, and T.J. Warren, Terrence Ross, and Cameron Payne combined for 45 points off the bench. Phoenix shot 50.5% from the field and used their balanced scoring to take control in the second half, going on a 13-3 run early in the fourth quarter that effectively sealed the win.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III, left, dunks as Los Angeles Clippers guard Bones Hyland, center, and forward Naji Marshall watch during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Booker led Suns scoring at least 13 points, with Chris Paul and Bismack Biyombo contributing 13 and 17 points, respectively. Tyrese Maxey scored 37 points for the 76ers, and Joel Embiid added 28 points and 10 rebounds.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young goes to the basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the third quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Minneapolis. The Timberwolves won 125-124. (AP)

Atlanta overcame an ejection to leading scorer Trae Young to beat the Indiana Pacers 143-130. Young received a technical foul and was ejected for throwing the ball harshly back to the referee. The game was tied 84-84 with 7:25 left in the third quarter when the incident occurred. Young finished with 14 points and five assists. John Collins scored 21 points, and Dejounte Murray added 20 points for Atlanta. Jordan Nwora scored 33 points for Indiana, with Tyrese Haliburton contributing 19 points and 13 assists.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III, left, dunks as Los Angeles Clippers guard Bones Hyland, center, and forward Naji Marshall watch during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges (1) dribbles the ball past Miami Heat guard Max Strus (31) during the second half at Miami-Dade Arena. (USA TODAY Sports)

The Brooklyn Nets snapped a five-game losing streak by putting together a dominant second half, winning against the Miami Heat 129-100. Mikal Bridges scored 27 points, and Cameron Johnson added 23 points and hit five of Brooklyn's 18 threes. Brooklyn shot 49.4% overall and a blistering 59.3% in the decisive third quarter. Tyler Herro and Max Strus scored 23 points apiece to lead the Heat.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III, left, dunks as Los Angeles Clippers guard Bones Hyland, center, and forward Naji Marshall watch during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter (9) shoots against Utah Jazz guard Ochai Agbaji (30) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. (USA TODAY Sports)

The Sacramento Kings secured their first playoff berth in 17 years with a 121-113 victory over the Utah Jazz. Kevin Huerter scored 27 points, Harrison Barnes led a third-quarter surge, and Keegan Murray chipped in with 22 points. Domantas Sabonis recorded 16 points, 15 rebounds, and seven assists for the Kings. The loss was a costly one for the Jazz, who began the night tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks in the loss column in their duel for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III, left, dunks as Los Angeles Clippers guard Bones Hyland, center, and forward Naji Marshall watch during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}