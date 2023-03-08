NBA round up: Thunder strike with Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey's heroics to stun Warriors

In a highly-anticipated showdown between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Golden State Warriors, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey led the Thunder to a 137-128 victory on Tuesday. Gilgeous-Alexander dropped a game-high 33 points, while Giddey recorded a triple-double, dishing out a career-high 17 assists to go with his 17 points and 11 rebounds. Despite a 40-point performance from Stephen Curry, the Warriors fell short. The win was especially sweet for the Thunder, who had lost their last eight games against Golden State.

Lakers 112, Grizzlies 103

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers takes a rebound from Jaren Jackson Jr. #13 of the Memphis Grizzlies during a 112-103 Lakers win at Crypto.com Arena. (Getty Images via AFP)

Anthony Davis had a massive game with 30 points and a season-high 22 rebounds, leading the Lakers to their third victory since losing LeBron James to injury.

Wizards 119, Pistons 117

Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford (21) controls the ball in front of Detroit Pistons center James Wiseman (13) and guard Rodney McGruder (17) in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. (USA TODAY Sports)

A putback by Daniel Gafford as time expired gave the Wizards a narrow win over the Pistons, with Bradley Beal leading the way with 32 points.

Mavericks 120, Jazz 116

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles as Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay (22) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. (USA TODAY Sports)

Kyrie Irving scored 17 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter, and Luka Doncic added 29 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists to help Dallas hold off Utah's challenge.

Bucks 134, Magic 123

Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz (20) steals ball from Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball game. (AP)

Milwaukee extended their road winning streak to nine games, with Brook Lopez scoring 26 points, Khris Middleton adding 24 points and 11 assists, and Jevon Carter contributing 24 points.

76ers 117, Timberwolves 94

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) fouls Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) as Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (5) looks on during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, (AP)

Joel Embiid dominated with 39 points, seven rebounds, and three blocked shots, leading Philadelphia to an easy victory over Minnesota.

Hornets 112, Knicks 105

New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) drives against Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, (AP)

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 27 points, Terry Rozier had 25, and Gordon Hayward added 23 as the Hornets ended the Knicks' nine-game winning streak.

Nets 118, Rockets 96

Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges (1) dribbles the ball as Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) defends during the third quarter at Toyota Center. (USA TODAY Sports)

Mikal Bridges had 30 points and five assists, Spencer Dinwiddie scored 23 points, and Brooklyn won their third consecutive game by beating the Rockets.

