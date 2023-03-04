NBA thriller: Brooklyn Nets stage epic comeback to stun Boston Celtics 115-105

The Brooklyn Nets pulled off a stunning comeback victory against the Boston Celtics, overturning a 28-point deficit in the second quarter to win 115-105. The victory is the biggest comeback win in the NBA this season and comes after a difficult few weeks for the Nets, who had lost their last four games since the departures of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

The hero of the game for the Nets was Mikal Bridges, who scored an incredible 38 points and was instrumental in the team's comeback. "We just kept fighting," Bridges said after the game. "We got stops and that was the biggest thing. It all started with our defense."

Despite the loss, Jaylen Brown led the Celtics in scoring with 35 points, but his efforts were not enough to overcome the resurgent Nets. The win moves the Nets up to the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference, while the Celtics slip further behind the Milwaukee Bucks at the top of the standings.

Brooklyn Nets' Mikal Bridges reacts during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Friday, March 3, 2023, in Boston. (AP)

Elsewhere in the NBA, the Denver Nuggets beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-97 in a Western Conference battle, with Nikola Jokic recording his 25th triple-double of the season. The New York Knicks continued their winning streak, with Julius Randle scoring 43 points and hitting a game-winning three-pointer to give the Knicks their eighth straight win. The Golden State Warriors also recorded their fifth straight win, while Kevin Durant and Devin Booker combined for 55 points to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 125-104 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

