Chopra back with a bang, sets national record to win silver in Finland meet

It had been 312 days since he last took the field and sent a nation into delirium with a historic Olympic gold. Indian athletics' poster boy Neeraj Chopra, his flowing locks intact and the extra kilos gained post Tokyo gone, sent the spear farther than he had ever done—89.30 metres —to better his national record and finish second at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland's south-western town of Turku on Tuesday.

Although Chopra was searching for his first 90m throw, it was more about him finding rhythm at the start of his busy season, Besides, he was up against a world-class field. German star Johannes Vetter had pulled out of the Continental Tour Gold meet, but he had to contend with Tokyo silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic, world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, Tokyo fourth-place finisher Julian Weber and former European champion Andreas Hofmann of Germany.

Four of Chopra's nine competitors had breached 90m at least once in their careers, and five of them had better personal bests than Chopra's 88.07m. (His gold-winning throw was 87.58m). Peters, (93.07m), Vadlejch (90.88), Weber (89.54), and Keshorn Walcott (89.07) had all recorded impressive season’s bests. Apart from local boy Lassi Etelatalo, the 24-year-old Indian was the only thrower who was competing for the first time in the season.

On a balmy evening with temperature hovering around 17 degrees and humidity a low 43 percent—perfect for excellent athletics performances—Chopra began with a throw of 86.92m —better than the 86.65m he achieved in the Tokyo qualifying round—and followed it with a guttural roar that is becoming his trademark. Weber came up with an impressive 84.02m while Peters, the current world leader, warmed up with 84.65. Finland's Oliver Helander with a surprise opening throw of 89.83m, his personal best, led the first series.

Undaunted, Chopra stepped on the runway and proceeded to break the national record with his second throw, an 89.30m that could perhaps have gone past 90m but for the wind that led to the spear swerving to the left in its ascent. His previous best was set at the Indian Grand Prix 3 in Patiala last March.

Chopra fouled his next throw—as did half the field—with Helander's modest 81.67m being the best in the series. He fouled twice again and closed out the competition with an 85.85m effort. Helander's 89.83 won him gold while Peters, with a best effort of 86.45, finishing third.

The meet was an indicator of Chopra's preparedness ahead of a busy season that will see him compete in two more events this month, followed by the world championships and Commonwealth Games, both next month. He will next compete in the Kuortane Games in Finland on June 18.

