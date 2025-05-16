Neeraj Chopra Doha Diamond League 2025 LIVE: Focus on strong 4-member Indian team, men’s discus begins; Arshad absent

Neeraj Chopra Doha Diamond League 2025 LIVE: Neeraj Chopra will be headlining a strong four-member contingent at the Doha Diamond League, on Friday. The event will be held at the Qatar Sports Club, the reigning javelin world champion will be looking to cross the elusive 90m barrier. In the men’s javelin throw event, Neeraj will be joined by Indian colleague and Asian Games silver medallist Kishore Jena, who also be looking to impress. Meanwhile, national record holder Parul Chaudhary will also feature in the women’s 3000m steeplechase event ad Gulveer Singh will make his Diamond League debut, participating in the men’s 5000m event....Read More

A glaring absence in the men’s javelin throw event will be reigning Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem. Nadeem is currently preparing for the Asian Athletics Championships, and has decided to skip the Doha event. Despite Arshad’s absence, the field will still be packed with medal contenders other than Neeraj. Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch and Olympic medallists Keshorn walcott and Julius Yego will also be in action. Germany’s Max Dehning will be the star attraction and is expected to be Neeraj’s main challenger for the gold medal. Last year, Dehning became the young javelin thrower to cross the 90m last year, something which Neeraj hasn’t been able to do yet.

But this time, Neeraj stands a chance to achieve the feat, and according to him, he is fully fit for the Doha Diamond League. A groin injury which also affected his Paris Olympics 2024 performance is in the past now, and he stands a serious chance of breaching the 90m barrier.

Parul will feature in an action-packed women’s 3000m steeplechase field, and she will be competing against the likes of Winfred Yavi, Peruth Chemutai and Faith Cherotich; Paris 2024’s top-three. She is the national women’s 5000m and 3000m steeplechase record holder, and came 16th in the event at the Eugene leg in her Diamond League debut.

On the other hand, Gulver is the 5000m national record holder with a time of 13:11:82-second run, which he bagged in japan last year. He will have a tough task and is up against the likes of Dominic Lobalu and Berihu Aregawi.

India’s Doha Diamond League 2025 schedule-

Men’s javelin throw - Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena - 10:13 PM IST

Men’s 5000m - Gulveer Singh - 10:15 PM IST

Women’s 3000m steeplechase - Parul Chaudhary - 11:14 PM IST