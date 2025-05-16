Neeraj Chopra Doha Diamond League 2025 LIVE: Focus on strong 4-member Indian team, men’s discus begins; Arshad absent
Neeraj Chopra Doha Diamond League 2025 LIVE: The Tokyo 2020 gold medallist will be in action, alongwith Kishore Jena in the men's javelin throw event. Meanwhile, Parul Chaudhary and Gulveer Singh are the other Indian athletes in action on Friday. Follow live updates of the Doha Diamond League 2025.
- 35 Mins ago India’s schedule timings
- 49 Mins ago Men’s discus throw begins
- 56 Mins ago Neeraj Chopra on crossing the 90m barrier
- 7 Mins ago Which events will see Indians in action?
- 15 Mins ago Hello and welcome everyone!
Neeraj Chopra Doha Diamond League 2025 LIVE: Neeraj Chopra will be headlining a strong four-member contingent at the Doha Diamond League, on Friday. The event will be held at the Qatar Sports Club, the reigning javelin world champion will be looking to cross the elusive 90m barrier. In the men’s javelin throw event, Neeraj will be joined by Indian colleague and Asian Games silver medallist Kishore Jena, who also be looking to impress. Meanwhile, national record holder Parul Chaudhary will also feature in the women’s 3000m steeplechase event ad Gulveer Singh will make his Diamond League debut, participating in the men’s 5000m event....Read More
A glaring absence in the men’s javelin throw event will be reigning Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem. Nadeem is currently preparing for the Asian Athletics Championships, and has decided to skip the Doha event. Despite Arshad’s absence, the field will still be packed with medal contenders other than Neeraj. Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch and Olympic medallists Keshorn walcott and Julius Yego will also be in action. Germany’s Max Dehning will be the star attraction and is expected to be Neeraj’s main challenger for the gold medal. Last year, Dehning became the young javelin thrower to cross the 90m last year, something which Neeraj hasn’t been able to do yet.
But this time, Neeraj stands a chance to achieve the feat, and according to him, he is fully fit for the Doha Diamond League. A groin injury which also affected his Paris Olympics 2024 performance is in the past now, and he stands a serious chance of breaching the 90m barrier.
Parul will feature in an action-packed women’s 3000m steeplechase field, and she will be competing against the likes of Winfred Yavi, Peruth Chemutai and Faith Cherotich; Paris 2024’s top-three. She is the national women’s 5000m and 3000m steeplechase record holder, and came 16th in the event at the Eugene leg in her Diamond League debut.
On the other hand, Gulver is the 5000m national record holder with a time of 13:11:82-second run, which he bagged in japan last year. He will have a tough task and is up against the likes of Dominic Lobalu and Berihu Aregawi.
India’s Doha Diamond League 2025 schedule-
Men’s javelin throw - Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena - 10:13 PM IST
Men’s 5000m - Gulveer Singh - 10:15 PM IST
Women’s 3000m steeplechase - Parul Chaudhary - 11:14 PM IST
Neeraj Chopra Doha Diamond League 2025 LIVE: India’s schedule timings
Neeraj Chopra Doha Diamond League 2025 LIVE: Neeraj and Kishore’s men’s javelin throw event is scheduled for 10:13 PM IST. Meanwhile Gulveer will be in men’s 5000m action around 10:15 PM IST, followed by Parul’s women’s 3000m steeplechase at 11:14 PM IST.
Neeraj Chopra Doha Diamond League 2025 LIVE: Men’s discus throw begins
Neeraj Chopra Doha Diamond League 2025 LIVE: The men’s discus throw event has begun! Australia’s Matthew and Slovenia’s Kristjan are done with their first attempts, bagging 67.33 and 66.92 respectively.
Neeraj Chopra Doha Diamond League 2025 LIVE: Neeraj Chopra on crossing the 90m barrier
Neeraj Chopra Doha Diamond League 2025 LIVE: Neeraj hasn’t breached the 90m mark yet, and will be looking to break that jinx this time. Speaking to Al Jazeera, he said, “I feel reinvigorated and am in great shape physically. In addition to the physical aspect, Zelezny has also passed on tips that help me deal with the mental part of being an athlete. It helps keeps the pressure at bay. I have been training and performing consistently, which forms the basis of achieving the best results on the field.”
“No one can predict what will happen on the day of the competition but I am always looking to go beyond my previous best. Several javelin athletes have thrown their personal best in Doha and I aim to do the same on Friday.”
Neeraj Chopra Doha Diamond League 2025 LIVE: Which events will see Indians in action?
Neeraj Chopra Doha Diamond League 2025 LIVE: Neeraj and Kishore will feature in the men’s javelin throw event. Meanwhile Parul will be in action in the women’s 3000m steeplechase event and Gulveer will participate in the men’s 5000m.
Neeraj Chopra Doha Diamond League 2025 LIVE: Hello and welcome everyone!
Neeraj Chopra Doha Diamond League 2025 LIVE: Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today’s Doha Diamond League 2025 event! Neeraj Chopra will be in action and will be headlining a strong 4-member Indian contingent, consisting of Kishore Jena, Parul Chaudhary and Gulveer Singh. Stay tuned folks! It is going to be a thriller tonight!