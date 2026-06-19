Neeraj Chopra at Doha Diamond League LIVE Updates: Neeraj begins 2026 season, faces Rumesh Pathirage test
Neeraj Chopra at Doha Diamond League LIVE Updates: Neeraj Chopra will kickstart his 2026 season at the Doha Diamond League, and will be up against the likes of Rumesh Pathirage, Anderson Peters and Keshorn Walcott. Follow live updates of Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event at Doha Diamond League.
Neeraj Chopra at Doha Diamond League LIVE Updates: The wait is almost over! Neeraj Chopra is set to begin his 2026 season at the Doha Diamond League in Qatar on Friday. This is going to be his first competition of the 2026 season after he spent the off-season recovering from a back injury in Switzerland. The Tokyo Olympics gold medallist's last competitive appearance came at the World Championships 2025 in Tokyo last September. This is also his fourth straight appearance at the Diamond League's Doha leg. He came first here in 2023 with a throw of 88.67m, and then finished second in 2024 with 88.36m. Last year, he set a national record of 90.23m in Doha, but had to settle for second spot as Julian Weber outplayed him. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem was initially listed, but has withdrawn from the competition. Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage, the current world leader, will be the main attraction after his sensational 92.62m throw earlier this month in Rome. Neeraj will also be competing against the likes of Anderson Peters, Julius Yego, reigning world champion Keshorn Walcott, Curtis Thompson and Jakub Vadlejch. ...Read More
Follow all the updates here:
- Fri, 19 Jun 2026 09:29:39 pm
Neeraj Chopra at Doha Diamond League LIVE Updates: Doha Diamond League - Key for Neeraj
Neeraj Chopra at Doha Diamond League LIVE Updates: This year's Doha Diamond League will be key for Neeraj as he is making his comeback. He spent the off season, recovering from a back injury. The injury affected his performance last year as he came eighth at the Worlds.
- Fri, 19 Jun 2026 09:15:57 pm
Neeraj Chopra at Doha Diamond League LIVE Updates: Javelin throw lineup!
Neeraj Chopra at Doha Diamond League LIVE Updates: 1. Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago)
2. Neeraj Chopra (India)
3. Anderson Peters (Grenada)
4. Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage (Sri Lanka)
5. Curtis Thompson (USA)
6. Julius Yego (Kenya)
7. Jakub Vadlejch (Czech Republic)
8. Ahmed Sameh Mohamed Hussein (Egypt)
9. Artur Felfner (Ukraine)
- Fri, 19 Jun 2026 08:56:50 pm
Neeraj Chopra at Doha Diamond League LIVE Updates: Hello and welcome everyone!
Neeraj Chopra at Doha Diamond League LIVE Updates: Welcome to our live coverage of Neeraj Chopra's 2026 season opener as the Indian javelin ace returns to action in Doha! He was last in action at the World Championships 2025 in Tokyo last September and recovering from a back injury.