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Neeru and Vivaan win trap mixed team bronze in World Cup Shotgun

Neeru and Vivaan win trap mixed team bronze in World Cup Shotgun

Published on: May 10, 2026 06:13 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Neeru Dhanda and Vivaan Kapoor signed off with a bronze medal in the trap mixed team event as India ended its campaign at the ISSF World Cup Shotgun on a positive note in Almaty, Kazakhstan on Sunday.

Neeru and Vivaan win trap mixed team bronze in World Cup Shotgun

The medal was the first ISSF World Cup podium finish for Neeru and Vivaan in the Olympic event and India's second since mixed team trap was added to the Olympic programme last year.

Neeru and Vivaan shot 24 out of the first 30 targets in the final and despite matching the top Italian pair of Silvana Stanco and Mauro De Filippis, they had to miss out on a better medal, having finished second to the silver winning Italians in qualification.

Chinese Taipei's Kun-Pi Yang and Wan-Yu Liu won a second World Cup gold with a world record score of 36 in the final.

Vivaan and Neeru had shot 143 in qualification, finishing just two behind Silvana, a Paris Olympic silver medallist, and Mauro, a former world champion in the event.

The Italians then showed their class in the third series, missing none, even as Vivaan missed his first of the final on his 13th shot. In the end, both pairs ended up on the same score, with the Italians surviving because of their qualification performance.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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