Nerlens Noel on the Buyout Market: Three teams that could use his services

After reaching a buyout agreement with the Detroit Pistons, defensive specialist Nerlens Noel is now a free agent and could be a valuable addition for any team looking to contend. With the playoffs quickly approaching, several teams will be looking for defensive help in the interior, and Noel fits the bill. Here are three potential teams that could pursue Noel to increase their chances of contending for a championship.

Lakers Need Another Defensive Specialist

With a three-game win streak under their belt, the Lakers are riding on an excellent post-All-Star break momentum. To take their performance to the next level this season, they need a defensive specialist who can protect the rim. Nerlens Noel's addition to their roster could be the missing piece they've been looking for.

Mavericks Need More Help Protecting the Rim

The Dallas Mavericks have two superstars, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, but they lack the defence to help them become an elite team in the Western Conference. Although JaVale McGee is present to protect the rim, he requires more assistance, and Noel's inclusion in the team could be a significant boost for them.

Warriors Need Better Interior Defenders

The Golden State Warriors require stronger interior defenders on their roster, as Draymond Green is their sole reliable defensive option in the paint. To compete effectively, the team must focus on acquiring more formidable interior defenders. This season, Noel appears to be a suitable addition to the Warriors, and the front office should pursue him.

Noel's Performance This Season

Nerlens Noel has had a quiet season with the Detroit Pistons, playing in only 14 games due to various injuries. With the Pistons not in the playoff race, the team has been focusing on developing their young core, which has resulted in Noel having a limited role in the team. Earlier in the season, there were reports that the Dallas Mavericks were exploring the possibility of trading for Nerlens Noel. If the Mavericks decide to sign him for the remainder of the season, it would mark Noel's second stint with the team.

With Noel now a free agent, several contending teams will be looking to add his defensive prowess to their roster. Although his stats this season are not impressive, he has enough experience to make an impact on the defensive end. Adding him to a team's rotation could be the difference between a deep playoff run and an early exit.

