Never break COVID-19 protocols of other countries: Sports minister Kiren Rijiju to athletes

The remark came in the backdrop of Bengaluru FC's AFC Cup play-off against Eagles FC in Male being postponed after the visiting team had to tender an apology for violating quarantine protocols in the host city.
PTI | , New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 11, 2021 03:31 PM IST
Indian Shooting team departs for Croatia(Suma Shirur / Twitter)

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday cautioned Indian sportspersons against breaking COVID-19 protocols of foreign countries while travelling for training or competition.

Rijiju posted the comment while wishing Olympic-bound shooters a successful trip to Croatia, for which they left earlier in the day.

"Safe journey! Never break the COVID-19 protocols of other countries. Focus on training, take care and stay safe. Will provide all necessary support to our athletes and the coaches. All the best," Rijiju tweeted.

The remark came in the backdrop of Bengaluru FC's AFC Cup play-off against Eagles FC in Male being postponed after the visiting team had to tender an apology for violating quarantine protocols in the host city.

Maldives sports minister Ahmed Mahloof had asked BFC to leave the island nation after two players and a support staff member of the team broke the quarantine rules and were photographed walking on the streets of Male.

Club owner Path Jindal had stated that the violators were foreign recruits of the club.

BFC's match was to take place on Tuesday but the game was cancelled following comments by Mahloof, who termed the breach as "unacceptable".

The club later issued an unconditional apology and promised strictest action against the errant players and support staff member.

