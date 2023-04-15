New York City hockey fans rejoice as Rangers, Islanders, Devils compete in playoffs together for first time in 14 years

New York City is buzzing with excitement as all three of its NHL teams – the Rangers, Islanders, and Devils – have made it to the playoffs for the first time since 2007. Fans across the city are thrilled at the prospect of watching their favorite teams compete for the Stanley Cup.

To get a better understanding of each team’s playoff chances, The New York Post spoke with one of MSG’s analysts for each respective team in a roundtable format: Joe Micheletti (Rangers), Butch Goring (Islanders), and Ken Daneyko (Devils).

Micheletti expressed confidence in the Rangers’ chances, pointing to their talented team and the addition of experienced players like Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko. He also highlighted the team’s goaltender, Igor Shesterkin, who he believes can elevate his game to a level few others can.

Goring emphasized the Islanders’ confidence in their abilities and experience in playoff hockey. He noted that their goaltending duo of Ilya Sorokin and Semyon Varlamov gives them a lot of confidence and that their strategy of playing a more defensive game can be effective in the playoffs.

Daneyko was impressed with the Devils’ regular season performance, noting that they broke many team and individual records. He acknowledged the team’s lack of playoff experience but believes that the addition of players with playoff experience can help navigate the younger players through the postseason.

Each analyst also highlighted the X factor for their respective teams in the first round. Micheletti pointed to the young and hungry line of Alexis Lafreniere, Filip Chytil, and Kaapo Kakko as the Rangers’ X factor. Goring focused on the Islanders’ power play, which has been struggling but could be a key factor in their success. Daneyko highlighted the emergence of Jack Hughes as a bona fide star and the team’s speed in transition.

As fans across the city prepare to watch their teams compete, the question on everyone’s mind is: can any of these teams bring the Stanley Cup back to New York? Only time will tell, but one thing is for certain – the city is ready for some playoff hockey.

For those looking to catch a game, tickets can be found on the teams’ websites. The Islanders’ cheapest playoff tickets start at $79, while the Rangers’ cheapest start at $86. The Devils’ website does not list prices for their playoff tickets at this time.

Regardless of the cost, fans are eager to watch their teams compete in what promises to be an exciting postseason. The Rangers and Devils will face each other in the first round, while the Islanders will take on the Hurricanes.

For the first time in a long time, New York City is the center of the hockey universe, and fans are ready for the ride.

