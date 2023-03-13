Knicks end losing streak, beat Lakers in nail-biter as Julius Randle and RJ Barrett shine

Julius Randle led the New York Knicks to a much-needed victory with an impressive performance of 33 points, eight rebounds, and five assists against his former team, the Los Angeles Lakers. RJ Barrett contributed 20 of his 30 points in the second half, while Immanuel Quickley added 15 points to secure the win for the Knicks.

Despite a late push from the Lakers, who scored eight straight points down the stretch, the Knicks held on to win 112-108. Dennis Schröder's layup brought the Lakers within two points with 19.3 seconds left, but Josh Hart sealed the game with two free throws.

The Knicks snapped their three-game losing streak, which followed an impressive nine-game winning streak, while the Lakers' three-game winning streak came to an end. D'Angelo Russell led the Lakers with a season-high 33 points and eight assists, but his team struggled with erratic shooting, missing 14 of their 16 three-point attempts.

Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell, right, dribbles past New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP)

The victory was even more impressive for the Knicks as they played without their second-leading scorer Jalen Brunson, who has been out with a bruised left foot. Coach Tom Thibodeau gave no timeline for his return, saying Brunson will "continue to do treatments and see where he is."

The Lakers also played without LeBron James, who missed his seventh straight game with a sore right foot. However, he returned to watch from the Lakers' bench and was not wearing a walking boot.

The Knicks will look to continue their winning ways when they host Portland on Tuesday, while the Lakers will travel to New Orleans on the same day.

