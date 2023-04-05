With playoffs ahead New York Knicks keep their eyes on the prize, Indiana Pacers hope to avoid drafty fate

With their playoff spot secured, the New York Knicks are preparing for their first-round matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. But before they get to that, they have to face their longtime rivals, the Indiana Pacers, in a pair of games to close out the regular season.

New York Knicks to face Indiana Pacers on 5 April, 2023 (Wednesday)

Despite some injuries to key players, the Knicks are looking to finish strong and carry some momentum into the playoffs. Head coach Tom Thibodeau has instilled a "no let-up" mentality in his team, and they have responded by winning six of their last eight games.

Power forward Julius Randle is out for the remainder of the regular season due to a sprained left ankle, but star point guard Jalen Brunson is expected to play despite missing several games due to hand and foot injuries. Guard RJ Barrett, who missed the last game due to a non-COVID illness, is also expected to return.

The Pacers, who have missed the playoffs for three straight years, have shown some improvement this season, but a late-season fade has cost them any chance of making the play-in tournament. They have lost seven of their last nine games, including a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers that eliminated them from playoff contention.

Despite the disappointing end to their season, head coach Rick Carlisle remains optimistic about the future. The Pacers have five picks in the upcoming draft and cleared more than $10 million in cap space with a series of minor deals at February's trade deadline.

The Knicks and Pacers will play two games in the final five days of the regular season, with the Knicks hosting the Pacers in the regular season finale on Sunday. The Knicks have locked up the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference and are looking to build some momentum heading into the playoffs. The Pacers, on the other hand, are playing for pride and looking to end their season on a high note.