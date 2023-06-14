Nikola Jokic powers Denver Nuggets to first NBA title in team history

As the final seconds ticked down toward the first NBA title in Denver Nuggets history, star center Nikola Jokic walked backward past center court, turned toward the Miami Heat bench and shook hands with his vanquished opponents.

Denver Nuggets owner Stan Kroenke raises the trophy after a 94-89 victory against the Miami Heat in Game Five of the 2023 NBA Finals(Getty Images via AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Understated when the championship moment arrived, Jokic was anything but during the Game 5 of the NBA Finals, scoring 28 points and grabbing 16 rebounds in a 94-89 victory on Monday to wrap up the championship.

After not winning the overall NBA MVP award for the first time in three seasons, Jokic instead helped Denver earn the ultimate team prize and was chosen the Finals MVP. The Nuggets never lost more than twice in any playoff series and finished with 10 victories in their last 11 postseason games.

"It's good, it's good," Jokic said immediately after the victory on the ABC broadcast. "We can finally go home now."

Jokic, always reluctant to talk about his own play, instead spoke volumes on the court by averaging 30.2 points, 14 rebounds and 7.2 assists.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Nikola Jokic is a great person, he is a great husband, father, son and brother, and on the basketball court he has proven time and time again that he is the best player in the NBA," Denver coach Michael Malone said. "He's our MVP, we love him and we're thankful he's wearing a Nuggets uniform."

Michael Porter Jr. put up 16 points and 13 rebounds, Jamal Murray had 14 points and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 11 as the top seed from the Western Conference finished off the eighth seed from the Eastern Conference in the best-of-seven series.

Denver advanced to the ABA Finals in 1976, joined the NBA the following season then lost in the Western Conference finals four times before making the title series this season.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"All the hard work, all the sacrifice, all the dedication all culminated in winning the championship," Malone said. "We have news for everybody out there: We're not satisfied with one. We want more. We want more."

Jimmy Butler rallied late to score 21 points for Miami, while Bam Adebayo contributed 20 points and 12 rebounds and Max Strus and Kyle Lowry each had 12 points. The Heat knocked off the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks and the second-seeded Boston Celtics on their way to representing the Eastern Conference in the Finals.

The Heat became just the second eighth seed to reach an NBA Finals, joining the 1999 New York Knicks, who lost the title series to the San Antonio Spurs.

"(It's) true in sport and also in life that you don't always get what you want, but there is no regret from our side," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "Everybody, staff and player alike, put themselves out there and put themselves into the team, whatever was best for the team. The tough pill to swallow is that it just wasn't good enough. ... (The Nuggets) are one hell of a basketball team."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Perhaps struggling with the magnitude of the moment, the Nuggets shot just 1 of 15 from 3-point range in the first half and 3 of 8 from the free-throw line. However, they trailed just 51-44 at halftime before leading by as many as three points in the third quarter. Denver entered the fourth quarter trailing 71-70.

A jump hook by Jokic early in the final period gave the Nuggets a 72-71 lead with 11:39 to play before both teams ramped up their defensive intensity. After neither side scored for a 2:35 stretch, Jamal Murray's 14-foot pullup jumper gave Denver an 81-76 advantage with 6:43 left.

A Jokic runner put the Nuggets up 83-76 with 4:43 remaining as the Heat opened the fourth quarter 2 of 16 from the field. Butler came to life in the final period, scoring the team's last 13 points, including three free throws that were awarded even though he kicked out his right leg and caught an opponent on a 3-point attempt. However, Miami did not score over the final 1:57.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A Bruce Brown rebound and putback basket put the Nuggets up 90-89 with 1:31 remaining, and a steal followed by two free throws from Caldwell-Pope with 24.7 seconds left gave Denver a 92-89 lead.

Butler missed a 3-point attempt with 17.1 seconds remaining, and Brown sealed the title with two free throws for a 94-89 advantage with 14.3 seconds left.

"I learned a lot about myself just being out for two postseasons, just grinding and having so many things go through my head," said Murray, who missed the playoffs in 2021 and 2022 as well as the entire 2021-22 regular season due to a knee injury. “Just to see us healthy and knowing what we can do, we had the belief from the get-go.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON