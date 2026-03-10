No. 3 Michigan looks to repeat as Big Ten Tournament champion with bigger goals on horizon

CHICAGO — No. 3 Michigan comes into the Big Ten Tournament this week with its sights set on a repeat and bigger goals on the horizon.

The Wolverines would love nothing more than to secure a No. 1 seed in the NCAA and take aim at the school's second national championship. Winning the Big Ten Tournament for the second year in a row would be a sweet next step.

Michigan, No. 8 Michigan State, No. 9 Illinois and No. 11 Nebraska earned byes through the first three rounds and will begin play in the quarterfinals on Friday. The Wolverines come to Chicago with 15 straight conference wins.

Top-seeded Michigan swept third-seeded Michigan State during the regular season, including a win on Sunday. It also beat second-seeded Nebraska , Purdue and fourth-seeded Illinois en route to capturing its first league regular-season championship since 2021. They were 15-1 in games away from Ann Arbor.

"We’re excited to be playing,” coach Dusty May said. “We’re going to play three really good basketball teams.”

Michigan's only losses were by three to Wisconsin on Jan. 10 and by five to Cameron Boozer and Duke in a potential Final Four preview in Washington on Feb. 21.

In May's second season, the Wolverines will look to become the conference tournament's first repeat champions since Michigan in 2017 and 2018 after winning it last year in Indianapolis. Of course, they have a bigger goal.

Michigan has its sights set on a deep NCAA run and capturing a second championship to go with the one from 1989. No Big Ten team has won the biggest prize of all since 2000, when coach Tom Izzo led Michigan State to its second title.

Purdue came close two years ago behind star big man Zach Edey, losing to UConn in the championship game. The Boilermakers were No. 1 in the preseason poll this season for the first time with Braden Smith, Trey Kaufman-Renn and sharpshooter Fletcher Loyer leading a strong core.

Nebraska, with Pryce Sandfort, poses a significant challenge. Same goes for Illinois with Keaton Wagler and Andrej Stojakovic. And Michigan State would love nothing more than another shot at Michigan.

“We showed our team can play with anybody,” Spartans point guard Jeremy Fears said.

Nebraska comes in with its highest seeding in a Big Ten Tournament and needing just one win to break the program record set by the 1990-91 team.

For a school with just one NCAA appearance in the previous 11 seasons, it's a big jump. Nebraska won its first 20 games before going 6-5 to close the regular season.

“If you look at the 20 and O, it wasn’t all rainbows and butterflies,” guard Sam Hoiberg said. "We had to grind out some tough wins — down big on the road to Indiana, had really close games with Oklahoma, Kansas State, Illinois. I don’t think we were like this ultra-dominant team. It’s our togetherness that’s helped us pull off so many wins. There’s been a little slip in our offense, and I think our bodies have gotten a little beaten up. But we’re going to get refreshed now. You can’t have any excuse in postseason play.”

Nolan Winter's status for No. 23 Wisconsin was in question after the 7-footer missed the Badgers' win at Purdue on Saturday because of an ankle injury. The Badgers' top rebounder and third-leading scorer, he exited the win over Maryland on Wednesday.

“All early feedback I’ve gotten from our medical people is ... they’re very satisfied with where he is in terms of his progress each day,” coach Greg Gard said.

The tournament tips off Tuesday with Maryland against Oregon followed by Penn State against Northwestern.

