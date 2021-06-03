'No judges': Some interesting rules for Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul exhibition boxing match have been announced

Even though it is not an official bout, the anticipation for an exhibition between undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr and Youtube star Logan Paul is soaring. It was announced a year back that Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) has agreed to have an exhibition match against 26-year-old Paul (0-1) and it is going to happen at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on June 6th, 2021.

The exhibition might be criticised by traditional combat sports fans for being a sort of entertainment but it is a fact that the boxing match is going to bring a lot of eyes and is going to be one of the most talked-about events of June 2021.

However, what are the rules for an exhibition of this manner. Florida State Boxing Commission has announced the rules for the boxing match between Mayweather and Paul. Here are the rules:-

1) There will be no judges for the exhibition.

2) No official winner will be read at the end of the match.

3) Knockouts will be legalised. However, it will be up to the referee’s discretion.

4) There will be eight three-minute rounds during the exhibition.

5) The boxers will wear no headgear.

6) The boxing gloves will weigh 12 oz.

The boxing exhibition will start at 8 p.m. ET (5:30 am in India).

Mayweather was asked about the fight and he admitted that he has no strategy for this boxing match.

"[I have] no strategy. I've just got to show up," Mayweather told Barstool Sports.

"If I want it to go one round, it'll go one round. If I want it to go two, [it'll go] two. It's all up to me."