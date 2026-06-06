Norway Chess crown confirms R Praggnanandhaa as the real deal, Indian GM validates years of prodigious promise

At only 20 years old, R Praggnanandhaa has already established himself as one of the leading figures in chess. After his historic victory in Osla, Praggnanandhaa climbed five spots higher to 11th position in the live chess rankings. He defeated Vincent Keymer in the final round to clinch his first-ever Norway Chess title and also became the first-ever Indian to do so. Winning at Norway Chess has even eluded Indian GMs like Viswanathan Anand and defending world champion D Gukesh since its inception in 2013.

This year in Norway Chess, it was probably R Praggnanandhaa biggest-ever performance as he beat Carlsen in both their classical games.(HT_PRINT)

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For Praggnanandhaa, this title is also about cementing his position as one of the best in the world. He failed to qualify for the Candidates this year, but has proven his mettle at Norway Chess, especially against someone like Magnus Carlsen.

Also Read: History-maker R Praggnanandhaa becomes first Indian to win Norway Chess title

Born in Chennai, he and his older sister, Vaishali Rameshbabu are the first brother and sister to bag GM titles. They are also the first brother and sister pair to qualify for the Candidates.

World Youth Chess C'ship title in 2013

Praggnanandhaa first caught everyone's attention in 2013, when he won the World Youth Chess C'ship Under-8 title, which saw him get the FIDE Master title. In 2015, he won the under-10 title.

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{{^usCountry}} Then, in 2016, he became the youngest international master in history at the age of 10 years, 10 months, and 19 days. GM norms {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Then, in 2016, he became the youngest international master in history at the age of 10 years, 10 months, and 19 days. GM norms {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He got his first GM norm at the World Junior Chess C'ship in 2017. He registered his second norm in 2018 at the Heraklion Fischer Memorial GM norm tournament. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He got his first GM norm at the World Junior Chess C'ship in 2017. He registered his second norm in 2018 at the Heraklion Fischer Memorial GM norm tournament. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In the same year, he got his third and final norm at the Gredine Open by beating Luca Moroni in the eighth round. He became the second-youngest person to ever earn the rank of GM at 12 years, 10 months, and 13 days. He is the seventh-youngest person ever to get the GM title. Magnus Carlsen {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the same year, he got his third and final norm at the Gredine Open by beating Luca Moroni in the eighth round. He became the second-youngest person to ever earn the rank of GM at 12 years, 10 months, and 13 days. He is the seventh-youngest person ever to get the GM title. Magnus Carlsen {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} At the 2023 World Cup, he became the youngest-ever player to reach the final, beating Fabiano Caruana in tie-breaks in the semifinal. He also became the second Indian, after Viswanathan Anand,, to reach the finals of Chess World Cup history. He lost to Magnus Carlsen in the final, losing in the rapid tie-breaks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the 2023 World Cup, he became the youngest-ever player to reach the final, beating Fabiano Caruana in tie-breaks in the semifinal. He also became the second Indian, after Viswanathan Anand,, to reach the finals of Chess World Cup history. He lost to Magnus Carlsen in the final, losing in the rapid tie-breaks. {{/usCountry}}

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In 2025, he won prestigious tournaments like the Tata Steel Chess Masters and the Superbet Chess Classic Romania. He also qualified for the 2026 Candidates.

His biggest statement yet arrived at the 2026 Norway Chess. He had a difficult start to his campaign and at one stage even suffered back-to-back losses. But he responded in style, getting four consecutive classical game wins in the closing stages. He also beat world No. 1 Carlsen in both classical games.

Speaking after his win, he said, “Somehow things went all my way. I also feel I started playing with more control, which is always a good thing.”

“It’s just that I decided I will play a bit faster than I was doing. I was having time advantage in every game and I was also able to play decent quality moves, so I think that certainly helped,” he added.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neelav Chakravarti ...Read More Neelav Chakravarti has been part of the digital sports team at Hindustan Times since 2022, where he covers a wide range of disciplines, including chess, cricket, football, and Olympic sports. Working in a fast-paced digital newsroom, he regularly handles live blogs, breaking updates, and trending stories, combining speed with clarity to keep readers informed in real time. Chess remains both a professional beat and a personal passion for Neelav, and he closely tracks major international tournaments, player narratives, and emerging talents. He is particularly fascinated by the patience, calculation, and strategic depth the game demands, often exploring the psychological side of competition in his writing. Beyond sports journalism, Neelav has a deep interest in visual storytelling and filmmaking, actively participating in film festivals and engaging with independent cinema. He is especially drawn to films that capture the subtleties of everyday life and human relationships, appreciating storytelling that balances realism with emotional depth. This creative interest complements his approach to sports coverage, where he enjoys highlighting the human stories behind performances and results. A history enthusiast by academic training, Neelav holds a bachelor’s degree in the subject and maintains a sustained interest in ancient and medieval Indian history, particularly in cultural and social transitions across eras. His curiosity about the past often shapes his perspective on contemporary narratives and long-form storytelling. When he isn’t tracking scores or developing storylines, Neelav enjoys spending time over the chessboard, relaxing with his cats, or listening to the Empire podcast by Anita Anand and William Dalrymple. He also enjoys reading long-form sports writing that explores the emotional and cultural layers of sport, while maintaining a quiet routine that balances reading, reflection, and occasional time with friends. Read Less

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