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NRAI aims to introduce 7.5 lakh students to shooting in 75th anniversary year

NRAI aims to introduce 7.5 lakh students to shooting in 75th anniversary year

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 05:00 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The National Rifle Association of India plans to introduce approximately 7.5 lakh school students to the sport of shooting as part of its 75th foundation anniversary celebrations, which commenced at the Karni Singh Range here on Friday.

NRAI aims to introduce 7.5 lakh students to shooting in 75th anniversary year

Among those present at the occasion were double Olympic medallist pistol shooter Manu Bhaker, Asian Games gold medallist Jitu Rai, NRAI Secretary General Pawankumar Singh, along with other officials, coaches, and members of the shooting fraternity.

"We have year-long celebrations planned. We have set a target of introducing 7.5 lakh new school students to shooting, where we will either visit their schools of call them to the nearest range and make them shoot 10-shots each," said Singh in a release.

"We will take the help of the government, the ministry of sports as well as all the shooting academies and local shooting clubs across cities and districts of the country in order to achieve this goal.

"This will help unearth new natural talent. We plan to felicitate all the Arjuna, Khel Ratna, Dronacharya awardees and Olympic medalists in shooting during the National Championships, as well as the State Awardees during the State Championships," he added.

 
national rifle association of india new delhi
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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