Olympic trials: TTFI seeks MEA's help in getting visa for para contingent

The Table Tennis Federation of India has approached the Ministry of External Affairs for procuring visa for its para players, who are cleared by SAI to take part in Olympic trials in Slovenia next month.

The trials are scheduled from June 3-5.

The MEA's help has been sought as the Slovenian Embassy in Delhi is closed to due to COVID-19 induced lockdown.

The TTFI wrote to MEA on Monday.

The six-member contingent due to take part in the Olympic trials include three players Vaishnavi Sutar, Trivendra Singh and Sonal Patel, coach Jayesh Acharya and two escorts.