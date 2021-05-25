Home / Sports / Others / Olympic trials: TTFI seeks MEA's help in getting visa for para contingent
others

Olympic trials: TTFI seeks MEA's help in getting visa for para contingent

The Table Tennis Federation of India has approached the Ministry of External Affairs for procuring visa for its para players, who are cleared by SAI to take part in Olympic trials in Slovenia next month.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 11:18 PM IST
File image of Table Tennis.(Getty)

The trials are scheduled from June 3-5.

The MEA's help has been sought as the Slovenian Embassy in Delhi is closed to due to COVID-19 induced lockdown.

The TTFI wrote to MEA on Monday.

The six-member contingent due to take part in the Olympic trials include three players Vaishnavi Sutar, Trivendra Singh and Sonal Patel, coach Jayesh Acharya and two escorts.

Topics
ttfi sports authority of india tokyo olympics 2021
