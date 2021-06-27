Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Others / On a roll: Sajan Prakash sets national record in 200m freestyle
others

On a roll: Sajan Prakash sets national record in 200m freestyle

Prakash clocked 1:49.73 seconds in the heats at the FINA-accredited Olympic Qualifier, bettering the 2010 Asian Games bronze medallist Virdhawal Khade's previous national mark of 1:49.86 seconds.
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 06:57 PM IST
Sajan Prakash(Sajan Prakash/Twitter)

A day after achieving the elusive 'A' cut for the Olympics, swimmer Sajan Prakash continued his purple patch by setting a new national record in the 200m freestyle event at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome, Italy on Sunday.

Prakash clocked 1:49.73 seconds in the heats at the FINA-accredited Olympic Qualifier, bettering the 2010 Asian Games bronze medallist Virdhawal Khade's previous national mark of 1:49.86 seconds.

Prakash has been on a record-breaking spree recently. This is his third national mark this month.

On Saturday, he created history by becoming the first-ever Indian swimmer to breach the Olympic Qualifying Time (OQT), clocking a record-breaking 1:56:38 seconds in the men's 200m butterfly event.

With the historic sprint, Prakash rewrote his own national record of 1:56.96s that he had set last week at the Belgrade Trophy swimming competition.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sajan prakash
TRENDING NEWS

Black swan glides to the shore on ‘fish-boat’. Clip may wow you

Artist in Chennai decorates auto-rickshaw to spread vaccination awareness

These breathtaking snaps of the Kangchenjunga range may leave you mesmerised

Twitter’s viral ‘If flirting is’ trend is hilariously relatable
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP