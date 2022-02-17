Paddlers team up to tide over uncertain times

In the year of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) and Asian Games, India’s table tennis players are facing an uncertain future following the suspension of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI).

A three-member committee of administrators (CoA) will run TTFI as per the directive of the Delhi High Court. For now, India’s top paddlers are relieved that the issue of sending entries to four international tournaments in March has been sorted.

“Our immediate concerns have been addressed and SAI was helpful. We hope we will soon get clarity on the senior national championships next month because the dates clash with the Pro tour events in Doha and Singapore. We hope we can have a discussion with the concerned authorities (CoA), get to play all tour events and come back for the nationals,” said G Sathiyan, who is ranked world No. 32.

The senior national championships will be important for team selection for CWG and Asian Games. India won eight medals in the previous CWG, including three gold. At Asian Games, India won the men’s team and mixed doubles bronze, another first. A Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty and Anthony Amalraj were part of the historic campaign and Sharath Kamal paired with Manika Batra for the mixed doubles medal.

“We are looking for even better performance in CWG and Asian Games. We are better as a team—both men and women—than 2018. That’s why we want to have a training programme,” said Sathiyan.

Sathiyan and Batra are training together in Chennai and have a plan ready for the coming months. They won a World Table Tennis Tour Contender title in Budapest last year. The pair is ranked World No. 10.

“This training stint was in the pipeline. We have a good chance in mixed doubles and need more training together. We will be having short camps, with Manika coming here and me going to Pune to train with her,” said Sathiyan. They have a sparring partner in Anirban Ghosh and S Raman, the former international who is also Sathiyan’s coach, is overseeing the sessions.

“Sharath, Manika, Harmeet and I are always in touch. We have been looking to train together, keep the focus on the game and hope things will be sorted,” said Sathiyan.

After the suspension of TTFI, Sathiyan and Sharath Kamal had reached out to World Table Tennis and Sports Authority of India to ensure entries for four international tournaments next month are sent. The team will play in WTT Muscat, Singapore Smash, and two events in Doha.

“We have already started planning on possible combinations for CWG team championships. We are aware of the challenges but as a team we have had years of understanding. Having a senior player like Sharath in the team is always good,” said Sathiyan. He and Desai won their first doubles pro tour title last October.

Sharath Kamal, ranked world No 33, has been the players’ voice for a long time, fighting for appointments of foreign coaches or better facilities at national camps. Last year, he also invited players to spar with him in Chennai.

“This team has a lot of potential. Yes, there will be added pressure and expectation considering our performances in previous editions. It’s important that all of us stay together,” he said.

