Pan American Games 2023 Day 1 schedule: Check out medal events for October 21

With a stunning opening ceremony, Pan American Games 2023 has officially begun in Santiago, Chile. The biggest sports event in the Americas i.e, North America and South America put together, it is being held from October 20 to November 5, 2023. More than 6800 athletes from 41 countries from across the Americas will be competing in various sports events like swimming, boxing, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling etc. in a bid to bring glory to their respective countries.

Margaret MacNeil(AFP)

Participating athletes will also be vying to book their tickets for the Paris Olympics 2024 through surreal performance in these games. On Day 1 of the games, medals will be on offer in diving, swimming, mountain bike, gymnastics, shooting, weightlifting etc.

Here is the schedule of the medal events for Day 1(October 21) of the Pan American Games 2023. [All times are in USA Eastern Time (ET)]

Swimming

15:00 – Women’s 400m Freestyle Final, Men’s 400m Freestyle Final, Women’s 100m Backstroke Final, Men’s 100m Backstroke Final, Women’s 200m Butterfly Final, Men’s 200m Butterfly Final, Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final, Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final

Shooting

12:30 – Women’s 10m Air Rifle Final

13:30 – Men’s 10m Air Rifle Final

Skateboarding

10:00 – Women’s Street Final

15:30 – Men’s Street Final

Sport Climbing

18:50 – Women’s Speed Final

Taekwondo

7:00 – Men’s Individual Poomsae Semifinals, Women’s Individual Poomsae Semifinals

8:00 – Men’s Individual Poomsae Finals, Women’s Individual Poomsae Finals

15:30 – Women’s Kyorgui -49kg Semifinals

16:00 – Men’s Kyorugi -58kg Semifinals

16:30 – Men’s Kyorugi -68kg Semifinals

17:00 – Women’s Kyorugi -49kg Finals

17:30 – Men’s Kyorugi -58kg Finals

18:00 – Men’s Kyorugi -68kg Finals

Weightlifting

11:00 – Men’s 61kg

14:30 – Women’s 49kg

18:00 – Men’s 73kg

Diving

18:00 – Women’s 10m Platform final

19:40 – Men’s 1m Springboard final

Artistic Gymnastics

13:00 – Men’s team final

17:30 – Men’s team final

Mountain Bike

8:00 - Men's Olympic Cross-Country Final

10:30 - Women's Olympic Cross-Country Final