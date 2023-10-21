Pan American Games 2023 Day 1 schedule: Check out medal events for October 21
On Day 1 of the games, medals will be on offer in diving, swimming, mountain bike, gymnastics, shooting, weightlifting etc.
With a stunning opening ceremony, Pan American Games 2023 has officially begun in Santiago, Chile. The biggest sports event in the Americas i.e, North America and South America put together, it is being held from October 20 to November 5, 2023. More than 6800 athletes from 41 countries from across the Americas will be competing in various sports events like swimming, boxing, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling etc. in a bid to bring glory to their respective countries.
Participating athletes will also be vying to book their tickets for the Paris Olympics 2024 through surreal performance in these games. On Day 1 of the games, medals will be on offer in diving, swimming, mountain bike, gymnastics, shooting, weightlifting etc.
Here is the schedule of the medal events for Day 1(October 21) of the Pan American Games 2023. [All times are in USA Eastern Time (ET)]
Swimming
15:00 – Women’s 400m Freestyle Final, Men’s 400m Freestyle Final, Women’s 100m Backstroke Final, Men’s 100m Backstroke Final, Women’s 200m Butterfly Final, Men’s 200m Butterfly Final, Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final, Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final
Shooting
12:30 – Women’s 10m Air Rifle Final
13:30 – Men’s 10m Air Rifle Final
Skateboarding
10:00 – Women’s Street Final
15:30 – Men’s Street Final
Sport Climbing
18:50 – Women’s Speed Final
Taekwondo
7:00 – Men’s Individual Poomsae Semifinals, Women’s Individual Poomsae Semifinals
8:00 – Men’s Individual Poomsae Finals, Women’s Individual Poomsae Finals
15:30 – Women’s Kyorgui -49kg Semifinals
16:00 – Men’s Kyorugi -58kg Semifinals
16:30 – Men’s Kyorugi -68kg Semifinals
17:00 – Women’s Kyorugi -49kg Finals
17:30 – Men’s Kyorugi -58kg Finals
18:00 – Men’s Kyorugi -68kg Finals
Weightlifting
11:00 – Men’s 61kg
14:30 – Women’s 49kg
18:00 – Men’s 73kg
Diving
18:00 – Women’s 10m Platform final
19:40 – Men’s 1m Springboard final
Artistic Gymnastics
13:00 – Men’s team final
17:30 – Men’s team final
Mountain Bike
8:00 - Men's Olympic Cross-Country Final
10:30 - Women's Olympic Cross-Country Final