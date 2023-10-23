Pan American Games 2023 Day 3 schedule: Check out medal events for October 23

United States is on a roll at the Pan American Games 2023 being hosted in Santiago, Chile. US currently sits on the top of the medals tally and its athletes are ensuring their country's dominance at the biggest sports event in Americas i.e, North America and South America put together.

USA's Kristen Faulkner stands on the podium with her gold medal after winning the women's individual time trial final event of the Pan American Games Santiago 2023, in Isla de Maipo, Chile, on October 22, 2023. (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)(AFP)

Thus far, US athletes have done their nation proud with several gold medals in swimming and taekwondo. In swimming, Paige Madden, Jacob Foster, Dakota Luther, Mason Laur have won gold medals for USA. While Khalfani Harris and Kaitlyn Reclusado brought glory in taekwondo.

Hosts Chile have also opened their account in the gold medal win on Day 2 after a having won several silver and bronze medals.

Here is the schedule for the medal events for Day 3 ( 23 October 2023) of the Pan American Games 2023. [Time is USA Eastern Time (ET)]

Swimming

15:04 – Women’s 100m Freestyle Final

15:13 – Men’s 100m Freestyle Final

15:25 – Women’s 200m Breaststroke Final

15:42 – Men’s 200m Breaststroke Final

16:00 – Women’s 100m Backstroke Final

16:15 – Men’s 100m Backstroke Final

16:23 – Women’s 800m Freestyle Final

16:48 – Men’s 800m Freestyle Final

17:05 – Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay Final

Modern Pentathlon

09:00 – Women’s Individual Final

15:00 – Men’s Individual Final

Rowing

07:40 – Women’s Coxless Pair Final

07:50 – Men’s Coxless Pair Final

08:00 – Men’s Quadruple Sculls Final

08:10 – Women’s Quadruple Sculls Final

09:30 – Men’s Eight Final

Shooting

09:00 – Mixed Team Air Rifle Bronze Medal Match

09:30 – Mixed Team Air Rifle Gold Medal Match

12:00 – Mixed Team Skeet Final Bronze Medal Match

12:35 – Mixed Team Skeet Final Gold Medal Match

Sport Climbing

17:05 – Men’s Boulder & Lead Final (Boulder at 18:05, Lead at 20:12 - )

Taekwondo

20:00 – Women’s Kyorugi +67kg Finals

20:30 – Men’s Kyorugi +80kg Finals

Water Ski

09:00 – Women’s Slalom Final

09:55 – Men’s Slalom Final

11:15 – Women’s Jump Final

12:05 – Men’s Jump Final

13:20 – Women’s Tricks Final

14:00 – Men’s Tricks Final

15:10 – Women’s Wakeboard Final

Weightlifting

15:00 – Men’s 102kg

18:30 – Women’s 81kg

Basketball 3x3

17:00 – Women’s Bronze Medal Match

17:30 – Men’s Bronze Medal Match

18:00 – Women’s Gold Medal Match

18:30 – Men’s Gold Medal Match

Diving

18:00 – Women’s 10m Platform Synchronised Final

19:40 – Men’s 3m Springboard Final

Equestrian Dressage

10:00 – Individual Grand Prix

10:00 – Team Grand Prix

Artistic Gymnastics

12:00 – Men’s All-Around Final

17:00 – Women’s All-Around Final

