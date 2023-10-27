Pan American Games 2023 Day 7 schedule: Check out medal events for October 27

Pan American Games 2023 has entered the 7th day of competition. In the ongoing games, US women athletes have performed better than men, in terms of winning total number of medals for their country. While the US are looking clear favourites to top the medal standings. There is a close competition between Mexico and Canada.

Brazil's Luiz Gabriel Do Nascimento Chalot Oliveira (L) fights against US' Jahmal Harvey in the men's 57kg semifinals bout boxing event during the Pan American Games Santiago 2023 at the Olympic Training Centre (CEO) in Santiago on October 26, 2023. (Photo by Javier TORRES / AFP)(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Currently, hosts Chile is on the verge of breaking into the top five medal winning countries in the medal standings. Meanwhile, Day 7 of the games will see athletes compete in boxing, shooting, beach volleyball etc.

Here is the schedule for Day 7(October 27) of Pan American Games 2023. [Time mentioned is USA Eastern Time (ET)]

Shooting

09:30 – Mixed team air pistol bronze medal match

10:00 – Mixed team air pistol gold medal match

10:30 – Men's 50m rifle three positions final

13:30 – Men's trap final

Beach volleyball

15:00 – Women's bronze medal match

16:00 – Men's bronze medal match

17:00 – Women's gold medal match

18:00 – Men's gold medal match

Cycling track

09:42 – Women's Madison final

17:05 – Women's sprint medal finals

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

17:11 – Men's team pursuit medal finals

18:15 – Men's keirin final 1-6

18:21 – Men's Madison final

Modern pentathlon

15:30 – Men's relay final - Laser run

Boxing

10:00 – Women's 54kg final

10:15 – Men's 57kg final

10:30 – Women's 60kg final

11:45 – Men's 71kg final

12:00 – Women's 75kg final

12:15 – Men's 92kg final

16:00 – Women's 50kg final

16:15 – Men's 51kg final

16:30 – Women's 57kg final

17:20 – Men's 63.5kg final

17:35 – Women's 66kg final

18:25 – Men's 80kg final

18:40 – Men's +92kg final

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON