Pickleball explained: A beginner's guide to rules, equipment, court and scoring system and more

Pickleball is a game that has gained popularity quite quickly in India, particularly in the big cities. There have been reports on social media of pickeball courts being booked weeks in advance in Mumbai. The sport is quite similar to tennis, which is why one would see videos of the likes of John McEnroe and Andre Agassi taking part in events like the 'Pickleball Slam'. There was also a video of Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna trying their hand at the sport in February this year. People practice pickleball on the courts of CityPickle at Central Park's Wollman Rink, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)(AP)

Here were take a look at what the sport is and the general rules for it according to the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA).

The equipment

The sport is played using paddles, quite like table tennis, on hard courts, like tennis.

Basic rules

According to the AIPA, the serve must be hit underhand and each side must play the first shot off the bounce. After the ball has bounced once on each side, both sides can either volley the ball in the air or play it off the bounce. The AIPA defines "volley" as the act of hitting the ball in the air without letting it bounce.

No Volleying is permitted within the 7-foot "non-volley zone", preventing players from executing smashes from a position within this area on both sides of the net.

Points are scored only when serving. In the case of a doubles match, both players on the serving team are allowed to serve. A game is played to 11 points and a team must win by at least 2 points.

Points are lost by hitting the ball out of bounds, hitting the net, stepping into the non-velley zone and volleying the ball, or by volleying the ball before the ball has bounced on each side of the net.

The AIPA also lists out the following under "Specific Rules"

- Players must keep both feet behind the back line when serving. The serve is made underhand.

- The paddle must pass below the waist. The server must hit the ball in the air on the serve; he or she is not allowed to bounce it, then hit it. The serve is made diagonally cross-court and must clear the non-volley zone. Only one serve attempt is allowed, except in the event of a "let".

- At the start of each new game, the first serving team is allowed only one fault before giving up the ball to the opponents.

