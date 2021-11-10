Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi congratulates Indian shooters on winning medals at ISSF President's Cup

PM Modi wished the best to Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat, Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma for their future endeavours after they won medals in the President's Cup.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi(HT_PRINT)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 10:34 AM IST
ANI |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated the Indian shooters who won medals at the recently concluded International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) President's Cup in the Polish city of Wroclaw.

"Congratulations to @realmanubhaker, @SarnobatRahi, @SChaudhary2002 and @abhishek_70007 for wining medals at the @ISSF_Shooting President's Cup in Poland. The people of India are proud of their stupendous performance. Best wishes to these athletes for their future endeavours," PM Modi tweeted.

On Tuesday, Rahi Sarnobat pocketed the women's 25m pistol silver at the President's Cup. That effort along with Manu Bhaker's second gold, which she won on the final day partnering Turkey's Ozgur Varlik in the 25m Rapid Fire pistol Mixed Team competition, meant that Indians won a total of five medals in the prestigious year-ending event.

Manu had earlier partnered Iran's Javad Foroughi to clinch the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team title, on day two of competitions. Saurabh Chaudhary also won individual silver and Abhishek Verma, an individual bronze, in the Men's 10m Air Pistol competition.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
