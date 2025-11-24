PM Narendra Modi hails Indian pugilists for record-breaking performance in World Boxing Cup finals

World Boxing Cup Finals 2025 gold medallists pose for photographs during a press meet, in New Delhi(PTI) India ended the campaign with nine gold, six silver and five bronze medals on last Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Indian boxers for their excellent performance in the World Boxing Cup Finals 2025, in which they secured 20 medals, including nine golds. The Prime Minister hailed the "resolve and determination" of the boxers.

India not only clinched nine gold medals but won medals in all 20 categories in the prestigious tournament held in Greater Noida this month, for which the top eight performers from the two World Boxing Cup legs qualify. India ended the campaign with nine gold, six silver and five bronze medals on last Thursday.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "Our phenomenal athletes delivered an extraordinary, record-breaking performance at the World Boxing Cup Finals 2025! They brought home an unprecedented 20 medals including 9 Golds. This is due to the resolve and determination of our boxers. Congratulations to them. Best wishes for the endeavours ahead."

India's women, produced a golden wave with Minakshi (48kg), Preeti (54kg), Arundhati Choudhary (70kg), and Nupur (80 kg) securing a gold each; Nikhat Zareen (51kg), Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), and Parveen (60kg), all climbed to the top of the podium as well. Seven golds medals came from women's boxers, with Pooja Rani (silver in 80 kg), Neeraj Phogat (bronze medal in 65 kg) and Saweety Boora (bronze medal in 75 kg) also receiving medals.

Men's boxers secured two golds, with Sachin Siwach (gold in 60 kg) and Hitesh Gulia (gold in 70 kg) being the champions for India. Silver medals came from Jadumani Singh (in 50 kg), Pawan Bartwal (silver in 55 kg), Abhinash Jamwal (silver in 65 kg), Ankush Panghal (silver in 80 kg) and Narendra Berwal (90 kg). Jugnoo (in 85 kg) and Naveen (in 90 kg) got bronze medals for India. (ANI)