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Praggnanandhaa sets up summit clash with Caruana

The 21-year-old Indian grandmaster defeated Vincent Keymer 19-9 in the semis and will next take on world No 2 Fabiano Caruana in the Grand Chess Tour final

Published on: Aug 25, 2026, 22:39:58 IST
By HT Correspondent
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Bengaluru: R Praggananandhaa will take on world No. 2 Fabiano Caruana in the Grand Chess Tour final. The 21-year-old Indian grandmaster defeated Vincent Keymer 19-9 in the semi-finals on Sunday while Caruana got the better of fellow American Wesley So to set up a summit clash.

Indian chess grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa looks on during the draw ceremony for the upcoming Tata Steel Chess India tournament in Kolkata on January 6, 2026. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) (AFP)
Indian chess grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa looks on during the draw ceremony for the upcoming Tata Steel Chess India tournament in Kolkata on January 6, 2026. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) (AFP)

So and Keymer will play the third-place match.

In the classical portion of the semi-final, the first game ended in a draw after Pragg outplayed Keymer but couldn’t convert it into a win. In the second game, the Indian won after Keymer blundered from a winning position.

Seemingly shaken by the manner of his loss, Keymer started the Rapid portion of their match with three losses in a row. Pragg won the match with four games to spare, although the four Blitz games were played anyway.

Speaking about his final against Caruana, Pragg said: “We’ve had some crazy matches in the past, so it’s going to be interesting. We’ll see, I mean it’s going to be a close fight and who’s going to show up at their best on the given day is going to take it.”

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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