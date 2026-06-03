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Praggnanandhaa takes down Carlsen for the second time in a row

The Indian GM has now defeated the world No 1 twice in classical at the Norway Chess. From what looked like a drawn position, Carlsen blundered and walked into a forced checkmate in Round 8

Published on: Jun 03, 2026 11:38 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Bengaluru: Magnus Carlsen has lost four classical games at the Norway Chess tournament this year. Two of them have come against Indian GM R Praggnanandhaa. It’s a rare brag – beating the five-time world champion and world No 1 twice in classical chess in the same tournament. On Tuesday with the White pieces in Round 8, Carlsen, ended up walking into a forced checkmate from what looked like an objectively drawn position.

India’s R Praggnanandhaa at Norway Chess. (Norway Chess)

As the tournament heads into its final rest day, Praggnanandhaa is third in the standings with 12 points, while Carlsen is one spot above bottom-placed Gukesh, at nine and eight points respectively. American GM Wesley So continues to lead the standings.

Early on, Magnus wasn’t at the board when Praggnanandhaa chose to play the French Defense. On move 5, Praggnanandhaa pulled out a surprise with Nh6, a fairly new idea. Carlsen spent over twenty minutes coming up with a response. He steadily fell behind on the clock and the format of the tournament is built to punish tardy time management. Though Praggnananadhaa was a pawn up in the endgame, the position was objectively drawn. With 20 odd seconds on his clock, Carlsen made a terrible blunder – 48. Kf4 ? ?. It was then a point of no return as Black’s Queen and bishop joined forces to deliver checkmate.

 
r praggnanandhaa magnus carlsen bengaluru
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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