Preeti Dahiya bags gold as India end campaign on high with 39 medals at Asian Youth Boxing Championship
Preeti Dahiya bags gold as India end campaign on high with 39 medals at Asian Youth Boxing Championship

India had already won 19 medals, including eight gold, five silver and six bronze medals, in the junior event played earlier.
Dubai
AUG 31, 2021
Generic boxing image(Getty)

Preeti Dahiya and three other youth women boxers emerged champions on the final day as the Indian contingent concluded their successful campaign at the 2021 ASBC Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships with 39 medals, including 14 gold, in Dubai.

The youth boxers added 20 more medals (six gold, nine silver and five bronze) to India's tally at the prestigious continental event, where both the age groups -- junior and youth -- were played together for the first time.

After Bishwamitra Chongtham (51kg) won India's first gold in the last seven years in the youth men's category at the Asian Championships and Vishal (80kg) added one more yellow metal to the tally, Neha (54kg) handed the country gold in the youth women's event played late on Monday night. She managed to win against Kazakhstan's Aishagul Yeleubayeva by split 3-2 decision.

Later, Preeti Dahiya struck another gold with a similar victory in the 60kg final against the 2021 Youth World Championships silver medallist Zuldyz Shayakhmetova of Kazakhstan. Sneha Kumari (66kg) and Khushi (75kg) too claimed convincing victories in their respective finals to bag gold medals.

While Sneha registered Referee Stopping the Contest (RSC) win over local favourite Rahmah Almurshidi, Khushi blanked Kazakhstan's Dana Diday.

"This has been a brilliant outing for our junior and youth boxers. Winning 39 medals is a commendable achievement and it only shows the depth of boxing talent we have in India," said BFI President Ajay Singh in a statement."As a federation, we are committed to identify and promote more and more youngsters from across the country, ensuring best coaching and guidance to groom them into future champions at the elite level.

"I'm sure the valuable experience gained in such a big tournament will help these boxers to curve a strong path for themselves. On behalf of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), I congratulate all the winners once again and the coaches and support staff for this successful campaign, and wish them good luck for future tournaments," he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
asian boxing championship
