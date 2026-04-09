...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Preeti, Minakshi headline India's gold rush at Asian Championships

Preeti, Minakshi headline India's gold rush at Asian Championships

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 04:00 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Ulaanbaatar , Reigning world champion Minakshi Hooda and Preeti Pawar led the gold rush for India with two other compatriots also registering victories in the finals to be crowned Asian boxing champions here on Thursday.

Preeti, Minakshi headline India's gold rush at Asian Championships

Joining Minakshi and Asian Games bronze medallist Preeti at the top of the podium were Priya Ghanghas and World Boxing Cup gold medallist Arundhati Choudhary .

The biggest setback for India came in the 57kg final, where reigning world champion Jaismine Lamboria suffered a 0-5 defeat to Thailand's two-time world championships silver medallist Punrawee Ruenros, formerly known as Jutamas Jitpong.

India also secured another silver with Alfiya Pathan finishing runner-up. She went down 0-5 to Kazakhstan's Dina Islambekova in her lone bout of the Championships.

The Indian women's team finished with an impressive haul of 10 medals four gold, two silver and four bronze.

However, with limited participation in certain weight categories, including fields of just three boxers, the likes of Lovlina Borgohain , Pooja Rani and Alfiya essentially received medals for just participating.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
ulaanbaatar
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Other Sports / Preeti, Minakshi headline India's gold rush at Asian Championships
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.